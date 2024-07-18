Connect with us

Stan & Blessing Nze Share their Self-Care Routines with Osas Ighodaro on "Spa With Osas"

2 hours ago

 on

This week on “Spa With Osas,” the lovely Nollywood couple, Stan and Blessing Nze, join Osas Ighodaro for a delightful exploration of the Oriki Spa.

Before diving into the spa treatments, the couple discusses their self-care routines. Stan reveals his love for worshipping, finding deep rejuvenation and balance through his faith. He acknowledges his busy schedule, even during holidays like Christmas, and emphasises the importance of catching up on sleep for self-care.

Blessing, with a touch of humour, describes travelling “on people’s bills” as her personal self-care indulgence. Clearly, the couple thoroughly enjoyed their spa experience, especially after their relaxing massages.

Watch below:

