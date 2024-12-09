Make a Statement This Season with Sisi Yemmie’s Fish Fried Rice Recipe

It’s not every time fried rice and chicken, right? Sometimes, you just need to give it a twist, and that’s where this “Fish Fried Rice” from Sisi Yemmie comes in. Packed with fresh hake fish, colourful veggies, and the perfect mix of seasonings, this dish is sure to make a statement.

For the ingredients, you’ll need hake fish, ginger and garlic paste, onions, white pepper, scotch bonnet pepper, curry powder, dried thyme, spring onions, green runner beans, carrots, cabbage, and bell peppers. Oh, and here’s the little trick: we’re cooking the rice in chicken stock. Yes, it’s fish fried rice, but that chicken stock brings it all together beautifully.

This one’s perfect for any occasion, whether you’re feeding the family or impressing guests this festive season.

And by the way, if this recipe’s got your mouth watering, we’ve got more festive food inspiration you can try right here, here, here, and here.

Watch Sisi Yemmie’s fish fried rice recipe below: