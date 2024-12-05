Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make the Perfect Zobo This Holiday

BNers, we’ve really been coming through with holiday recipes to spice up your festive season, don’t you agree? From banana bread to smoky jollof, desserts, and chicken suya, it’s been a proper feast. But what’s all this without a refreshing drink to wash it all down?

That’s where zobo comes in. It’s not just any drink, it’s a classic at Nigerian gatherings, perfect for bringing everyone together during the holidays.

With just three simple ingredients—hibiscus leaves, pineapple, and sugar—Kikifoodies is showing us how to make this tasty drink at home. Trust us, it’s super easy and absolutely worth it.

Ready to give it a go? Watch below: