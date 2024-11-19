Craving Chicken Suya? Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Recipe Will Hit the Spot

Chef T of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has just whipped up a mouthwatering Chicken Suya that’s perfect for any occasion. This Nigerian street food-inspired dish features tender chicken thighs marinated in hot Yaji spice blend. The result? A flavour explosion that’s both smoky and savoury.

With just a few ingredients—chicken thighs, onion powder, chicken seasoning, Chef T’s special spice mix, and Yaji—this recipe is as simple as it is delicious. The Yaji adds that signature Suya flavor, making each bite irresistible.

Whether you’re serving it as a main dish or enjoying it as a snack, this Suya Chicken is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Click play to learn how to make this yummy Chicken Suya