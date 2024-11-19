Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Chicken Suya? Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe Will Hit the Spot

BN TV Career

Should Colleagues Be Friends? Bunmi & Dara Unpack Workplace Dynamics on Episode 5 of "Lifework By Design"

BN TV Movies & TV

Denzel Washington on The Moment He Left Auditions Behind: “It’s Been About 40 Years"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Femi Adebayo’s Directorial Debut "Seven Doors" Explores Kingship & Family Dynamics | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Sunmisola Agbebi's "Holy Spirit" Video: A Beautiful Reminder of God's Love | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Make Daniel Ochuko’s Flavour-Packed Chicken Wings for Your Next Movie Night

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

BN TV Cuisine

Kickstart Your Lazy Saturday with a Delicious Sausage & Egg Breakfast from Sweet Adjeley

BN TV Music

Spyro Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Powerful "Stand By You" Music Video

BN TV

Craving Chicken Suya? Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Recipe Will Hit the Spot

Avatar photo

Published

34 seconds ago

 on

Chef T of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has just whipped up a mouthwatering Chicken Suya that’s perfect for any occasion. This Nigerian street food-inspired dish features tender chicken thighs marinated in hot Yaji spice blend. The result? A flavour explosion that’s both smoky and savoury.

With just a few ingredients—chicken thighs, onion powder, chicken seasoning, Chef T’s special spice mix, and Yaji—this recipe is as simple as it is delicious. The Yaji adds that signature Suya flavor, making each bite irresistible.

Whether you’re serving it as a main dish or enjoying it as a snack, this Suya Chicken is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Click play to learn how to make this yummy Chicken Suya

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php