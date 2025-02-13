Healthy Living Just Got Easier Thanks to These Smoothie Recipes from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

This year, healthy living isn’t just a goal. We’re making it a lifestyle. If you’re into smoothies, Diary of a Kitchen Lover has shared a few simple recipes that are great for the body.

One mix is perfect for hydration while giving the immune system a boost. It’s a refreshing blend of pineapple, cucumber, and a squeeze of lemon juice.

For those who prefer something on the sweeter side, she blends bananas, almond nuts, and cocoa powder into a creamy, fibre-rich drink that also provides an energy boost.

Another blend supports digestion and immunity. This one combines pineapples, dates, and almond nuts for a nourishing drink.

There’s more where these came from. Watch below to see the full recipes