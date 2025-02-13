Vector and Swadu Join Larry Gaaga for a Sensual Ride on “Four Rounds”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Four rounds of love, four rounds of passion—Larry Gaaga teams up with Vector and Sierra Leonean singer Swadu for “Four Rounds,” a song that blends desire and intimacy.

Produced by Kdream, “Four Rounds” thrives on chemistry. Swadu brings a bold presence, singing about love that pulls you in and doesn’t let go. Vector matches the energy with sharp wordplay, dropping lines like: “I admit my ways, score settled. I’m the black pot, doesn’t give a [ __ ] about the kettle. If it’s wet, it’s wet—flood the room, don’t hold back. Be the dam in Cameroon.”

The beat flows effortlessly, carrying a sensual energy that makes you lean in and listen a little closer.

Listen to “Four Rounds” below.

