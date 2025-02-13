Vector and Swadu Join Larry Gaaga for a Sensual Ride on “Four Rounds”

Four rounds of love, four rounds of passion—Larry Gaaga teams up with Vector and Sierra Leonean singer Swadu for “Four Rounds,” a song that blends desire and intimacy.

Produced by Kdream, “Four Rounds” thrives on chemistry. Swadu brings a bold presence, singing about love that pulls you in and doesn’t let go. Vector matches the energy with sharp wordplay, dropping lines like: “I admit my ways, score settled. I’m the black pot, doesn’t give a [ __ ] about the kettle. If it’s wet, it’s wet—flood the room, don’t hold back. Be the dam in Cameroon.”

The beat flows effortlessly, carrying a sensual energy that makes you lean in and listen a little closer.

Listen to “Four Rounds” below.