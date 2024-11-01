Dance to the Rhythms of Culture in Larry Gaaga’s “Obodo” feat Phyno, Flavour & Theresa Onuorah

Larry Gaaga is back at it, delivering another fire collaboration with “Obodo,” featuring the incredible lineup of Phyno, Flavour, and the legendary Theresa Onuorah. If you’re ready for a song that brings rich Eastern vibes and pure cultural pride, this one’s for you.

“Obodo,” produced by Masterkraft, blends modern Afrobeats with deep, traditional Igbo sound. Theresa Onuorah, the “Queen of Egedege,” adds a whole new layer of authenticity, her iconic voice pulling us right into the heart of Nigerian culture.

Phyno and Flavour bring their signature magic, adding both rap and smooth vocals in Igbo that harmonise perfectly with Onuorah’s folk-inspired voice. It’s the perfect mix of modern and traditional, giving us a track that’s more than just music—it’s a cultural experience.

This video isn’t just a visual treat; it’s a full-on celebration of heritage, community, and artistry.