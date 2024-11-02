Throwback Vibes: The Debut Tracks That Made Us Fall in Love with Nigerian Queens of Music

You know how some songs just transport you back to when you first heard them? That’s the magic our favourite Nigerian queens brought with their debut tracks. Today, we’re traveling back to where it all began, to the songs that introduced us to these stars. Sit tight – this one’s going to hit all your nostalgia buttons.

“In The Music” – Omawumi

Do you remember when Omawumi hit us with “In The Music?” That jam was on fire, making us feel like real Afrobeats royalty. Every time you heard “Let the music take you high-ah,” you knew it was time to shake body. And those dance moves—she was rocking that hat like she was Michael Jackson himself, moving like she owned the dance floor Kimon! No matter who you were—plus size, slim, short, tall—this song got everyone on their feet, feeling confident and vibing like superstars.

“Ife Wa Gbona” – Tiwa Savage ft. Leo Wonder

Before she became ‘African Bad Girl,’ Tiwa Savage came through with “Ife Wa Gbona.“ With it, she made us all feel like love was in the air, Naija-style. With Tiwa singing, “Oya mama o, get your gele o; Daddy mi o, the time don come o,” it felt like she was calling us all to the celebration of sweet love. And can we talk about her voice? Smooth like butter. She had everyone singing, “I must be the luckiest girl in the world, cos you chose me to share this love in your world.”

And in the video? Tiwa was glowing, serving looks and love vibes like no one else. “Ife Wa Gbona” wasn’t just a song—it was Tiwa showing us that Afro-soul blend.

“Jankoliko” – Chidinma feat. Sound Sultan

Let’s talk about “Jankoliko,” shall we? Chidinma came into our lives with the late, legendary Sound Sultan, and just like that, she was a superstar. This song had that wise, mature vibe, and with Sultan in the mix, it was pure magic. And don’t forget, “Jankoliko” was just the beginning—this babe went on to win Project Fame and then, boom, straight to “Kedike” levels. Star girl things.

“Ibadi” – Niniola

Who remembers the first time they heard “Ibadi?” That Afro-House vibe hit different, abeg. This jam had everyone in a chokehold, with Niniola winding her waist like it was on fire. She hit us with, “I stand up, I stand up and dance, cos I know that’s what you like,” and trust, she knew exactly what she was doing.

Her voice had this cheeky, playful vibe, and the way she owned the dance floor? Legendary! Till today, “Ibadi” is still that song to light up any gathering, proving Niniola’s got moves and vocals for days.

“Ara Ile” – Simi

When Simi blessed us with “Ara Ile,” she brought all the good vibes and an infectious spirit that made us want to dance away our worries. With lyrics like “Dance your pains away, don’t be shy, no, it’s okay,” she had us feeling like every day was a happy day.

Simi encouraged us to “Let me see you gbesoke,” and you best believe we were moving to the rhythm. This jam had that feel-good energy that made you want to forget your troubles and just vibe.

“Amen” – Teni

If you know “Amen,” then you know Teni came with that realness. This song was like a blessing, making us feel good inside, like we’d just received a prayer. With her cool swag and that deep, unique voice, she was already showing signs of greatness.

“Eye Adaba” – Asa

Omo! “Eye Adaba” was something else. Asa took us straight to another world—soft, soulful, and deep. When you heard that song, you just knew you were listening to a legend in the making. The whole country was singing along to her soft, poetic lyrics. “Eye Adaba“ still hits hard till today, and Asa keeps proving she’s the queen of soul.

“Fimisile” – Yemi Alade feat. Eldee

Before “Johnny” took over the whole place, there was “Fimisile.” Yemi Alade showed us her playful yet fierce side in this debut with Eldee, and we knew she was someone to watch. This was just the intro to the energy we now love her for, but “Fimisile” gave us that first taste of her talent.

“So Inspired” – Waje

Listen, “So Inspired” wasn’t just a song—it was a whole motivational speech. Waje came through with that powerful voice, declaring she was here to inspire and uplift. And she’s been doing exactly that ever since. Her debut was for everyone who needed a reminder to keep pushing.