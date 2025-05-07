Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Let Love Lead in “God Design” Video” feat. Phyno

Connect with us

uma Jux and Priscilla Ojo bring their love story to life in the upbeat “God Design” music video, shot in Lagos and full of Nigerian-Tanzanian vibes.
Juma Jux is turning a milestone moment into a musical keepsake.

The Tanzanian artist just dropped the visuals for “God Design,” his collaboration with Nigerian rapper Phyno—and it’s not just a video, it’s a love letter. Released on the same day as his traditional wedding to Priscilla Ojo, the track takes on an even deeper meaning, bringing their celebration full circle.

Jux appears in traditional Igbo attire, a respectful nod to Nigerian culture that quickly resonated with fans. “From Otunba to Odogwu,” one viewer wrote, summing up the artist’s transformation with affection. His wife, Priscilla is dressed in silver Igbo regalia, and she look so beautiful.

The video also includes the people closest to them: Priscilla’s mother Iyabo Ojo, her friends Chioma Ikokwu and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Liam, the son of the late Mohbad. Jux’s siblings and uncle also appear, adding to the sense of home and shared celebration.

Watch the video below:

