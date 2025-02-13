Destiny’s Child Vibes: Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Turn Up for Kelly Rowland’s 44th Birthday

Connect with us

Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland reunited for a glamorous night out to celebrate Kelly’s 44th birthday. The Destiny’s Child trio stunned in chic ensembles as they laughed, posed, and toasted to another year.
Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams gave fans a dose of nostalgia as they reunited to celebrate Kelly’s 44th birthday in an intimate dinner.

Beyoncé, fresh from her Album of the Year win at the Grammys for “Cowboy Carter,” kept it sleek in a black long-sleeved mini dress adorned with gold buttons, pairing it with dazzling gold chandelier earrings. Kelly, the birthday girl, stunned in a midnight-toned halter-neck dress with a sultry backless design, cinched at the waist for the perfect silhouette. Michelle brought a bold pop of colour in a shimmering red mini dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The beauty looks were just as striking—Beyoncé opted for her signature bold red lip, Kelly kept it soft and glowing with a nude glossy finish, while Michelle embraced a rich plum-toned glam.

The night was filled with laughter, toasts, and plenty of reminiscing. Beyoncé later shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram, including a sweet shot of her and Kelly sharing a warm embrace and another of the trio posing together, radiating pure joy. She captioned the photos, “Birthday bestie 🎂”

