Yeloto Provides Access to Clean Water in Rural Kaduna Community

Polo Luxury Strengthens Global Partnership at 2025 Novelty Showcase

MOWAA Announces Public Opening in Benin City, Inaugural Exhibition, and Artist Council During Nigeria’s Arts Season This November

Bridge Clinic is set to Walk You through your Fertility Journey | Find out more

Its Sleek, Powerful, and Made for the Hustle, Pre-Order the TECNO SPARK 40.

Tired of Job Search Silence? Join This Free Webinar to Master the New Rules of Getting Hired!

Vive Africa Announces Nominations for Second Edition of Face of Education Africa

First Features’ “The Lost Days” Is Coming to Prime Video| Watch the Trailer Here

Rewriting the Narrative of Maternal Health: One Birth at a Time

Mastercard Drops Afrobeat Sonic Anthem: Celebrating Nigeria’s Global Sound

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Kelvin Onuoka

In a sustained and impactful demonstration of its unwavering commitment to fostering the health and holistic development of children across Africa, Yeloto African Children foundation has proudly partnered with 1 Africa Foundation to successfully deliver a vital borehole water facility to a deserving rural community in Kaduna State.
The newly commissioned borehole, sited within the heart of the community, provides residents with reliable access to clean water, a vital resource that mitigates health risks, improves hygiene, and enhances daily living conditions. The project also addresses pressing security and environmental concerns commonly associated with water scarcity in rural areas.

The initiative was spearheaded by Kelvin Onuoka, following a nomination by Joshua Fatigun, Secretary of Yeloto Incorporated. The borehole is expected to serve not only the immediate beneficiaries but also neighboring communities, thereby amplifying its impact.

The intervention supports Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and aligns with Yeloto’s broader vision to expand its reach across other underserved communities in Nigeria.

Community leaders praised Yeloto and 1 Africa Foundation for their thoughtful and timely intervention, noting the facility’s relevance to their health and wellbeing.

Yeloto African Children foundation is committed to improving the overall well-being of children in Africa.

For more information and updates:

