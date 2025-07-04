Yeloto Provides Access to Clean Water in Rural Kaduna Community

In a sustained and impactful demonstration of its unwavering commitment to fostering the health and holistic development of children across Africa, Yeloto African Children foundation has proudly partnered with 1 Africa Foundation to successfully deliver a vital borehole water facility to a deserving rural community in Kaduna State.

The newly commissioned borehole, sited within the heart of the community, provides residents with reliable access to clean water, a vital resource that mitigates health risks, improves hygiene, and enhances daily living conditions. The project also addresses pressing security and environmental concerns commonly associated with water scarcity in rural areas.

The initiative was spearheaded by Kelvin Onuoka, following a nomination by Joshua Fatigun, Secretary of Yeloto Incorporated. The borehole is expected to serve not only the immediate beneficiaries but also neighboring communities, thereby amplifying its impact.

The intervention supports Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and aligns with Yeloto’s broader vision to expand its reach across other underserved communities in Nigeria.

Community leaders praised Yeloto and 1 Africa Foundation for their thoughtful and timely intervention, noting the facility’s relevance to their health and wellbeing.

Yeloto African Children foundation is committed to improving the overall well-being of children in Africa.

