Yeloto African Children Foundation Unveils Its Shining Stars for the 2022/2023 Academic Session

Yeloto African Children Foundation took its charity train to the prize-giving day of Mayflower School’s 68th anniversary.

In a thrill of motivation, excellent students from JS1-SS2 classes were awarded scholarships and certificates of recognition.

In its characteristic gender sensitivity, Yeloto’s scholarships were awarded to the best female student and the best male student in each class from Jss1-SS2 in the 2022–23 academic session.

Also, in recognition of outstanding leadership, senior prefects’ boys and girls in 2022/23 were also duly recognised.

The best female student in JS1 went to Okeowo Oluwadarasimi, while the best male student in JS1 was Ogunsola Emmanuel.

The best female student in JS2 was Oriowo Ireoluwa, while the best male student in JS2 was Adebanjo Adebiyi.

The best female student in JS3 was Adenuga Grace, and the best male student was Oginni Daniel.

The best female student in SS1 in 2022/23 went to Abdullahi Kehinde, while the best male student was Gabriel Kelvin.

The best female student in SS2 was Osiegbu Patience, while Osadare David was the best male student.

The Otunba Joseph Adedokun Olawaiye Memorial Scholarship, which is a leadership recognition award named after the father of the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Yeloto Inc., Dr. Yemi Olawaiye, was awarded. The senior prefect boy and girl went to, Adetunji Lydia Adeniji and Moreyibi Ayomide David, respectively.

Before presenting the awards, Sunkanmi Idowu challenged Mayflower School students to continue to live up to the ideals of the school and keep the flag flying.

In response to Yeloto Inc.’s scholarship awards, the principal of the school, Oyekan, commended the charity gestures. According to her, Yeloto Inc. has been consistent with its scholarship awards for the past 12 years.

The Yeloto African Children Foundation, an organisation founded by Dr. Yemi Olawaiye, is said to be committed to improving the overall well-being of children in Africa.

