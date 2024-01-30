Power up Your Life Festival: Boomplay Partners With itel P55 Series for a Fun Campus Activation

Starting the year on an exciting note and in a move to showcase the dynamic synergy between technology and music, One of Africa’s leading music streaming and download platforms, Boomplay, and reliable smart life brand, itel, have joined forces to bring an enthralling itel P55 Series activation campaign and music festival to selected tertiary campuses across Africa.

Dubbed “Power Up Your Life”, the fun experience comes in the form of product activation events and a mega music concert where the two brands will engage students and the general public to showcase the latest itel devices and also provide them with the opportunity to dive into Boomplay’s extensive music offerings.

The Nigeria edition of Boomplay and itel P55 Series launch and music festival is scheduled to start from Monday, January 29th, 2024 to Friday, February 2nd, 2024 and the campuses to host the activation events are Federal College of Education (FCE), Akoka and University of Lagos (Unilag). A mega concert featuring fan favourite artists including Joeboy, Bnxn, Cheque and Guchi will climax it all on the last day at the University of Lagos (Unilag) Sports Complex.

The launch of itel’s new P55 Series Phone and E1 Smartwatch will be a special feature during the activation and music events. itel P55+, the first 45W fast-charging smartphone of itel, features a long-lasting battery and high entertainment, which is highly recommended to students and music lovers.

Commenting on the partnership, James Oluwatosin Afuwape, Marketing and Artist Relations Manager for Nigeria at Boomplay relayed, “We are delighted to partner with itel to bring the best technology and music experience to the student community in Nigeria. This partnership is in line with our efforts to extend the unparalleled music experience on our platform to users and their communities. We believe that by directly engaging students and the general public, we will open more avenues for the Boomplay brand to be experienced.” On the part of itel, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel West Africa also shared that, “We are always after that connection with the young generation, and we are always ready to explore life with them. This partnership with Boomplay is further evidence of this. It is a strategic effort to further strengthen our relationship with young people by coming to their space and giving them quality for what they enjoy.”

As the Boomplay and itel “Power Up Your Life” train moves to campuses, the collaboration is expected to leave a memorable mark. It promises an amazing experience of technology and entertainment for students who can expect to enjoy fun games, social trends, music performances, interactive demos of the latest mobile devices including the new itel P55 Series Phone and E1 Smartwatch and exclusive giveaways.

Get aboard the train and stay tuned as Boomplay and itel offer the best campus experience, bringing the beat of music and dazzle of technology to you!

Sponsored Content