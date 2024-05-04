Becoming a WEF Young Global Leader, Collaboration & Impact – Get the Scoop on Peace Hyde’s Interview with Arise News

TV host and executive producer of the Netflix reality series “Young, Famous, & African,” Peace Hyde, has over the years proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the African media and entertainment space. Last year, the media maven was among the twelve African trailblazers selected for the Young Global Leaders Class by the World Economic Forum who are making significant contributions to the world.

Peace Hyde is a champion for sharing African excellence. Her work consistently entertains, inspires, and educates, evident in projects ranging from pioneering business interview shows on CNBC Africa with Forbes Africa’s “My Worst Day with Peace Hyde” and “Against All Odds with Peace Hyde” to global award-winning documentaries like “Vice News Original” and “Inside Nigeria’s Push to End Police Brutality.”

Peace Hyde had a chat with Arise News, speaking on her induction into the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders for 2023, the impact of this global network, and the future of youth leadership in Africa, among other things.

Watch the full interview below: