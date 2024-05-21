Tope Laguda Shines at ‘What No One Knows’ Premiere in London

Lead actress Tope Laguda was joined by special guests Ellen Thomas, Moradeun Adedoyin-Solarin, Victor Inyama, Lookman Sanusi, event anchor Abass Tijani (DJ Abass), and many others at the well-attended affair.

The movie, also featuring Mofe Duncan, Damilola Ogunsi, Layo Laguda, Carol King, Leke Laguda, Adunni Ade, Enyinna Nwigwe, Tina Mba, Lade Laguda, Omotunde Adebowale-Davies (Lolo), and Abayomi Alvin, promises further UK screenings.

‘What No One Knows’ tells the story of Oriyomi, an orphan, and Ifelolu, an only child since her brother’s death from an undisclosed disease, who have been inseparable since their teens. However, their friendship is torn apart by the fallout from a secret decision they make as adults, leading to a vicious court battle amidst accusations of gross betrayal.

Check out the highlights:





