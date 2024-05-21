Connect with us

Events Movies News Nollywood Promotions

Tope Laguda Shines at 'What No One Knows' Premiere in London

Events News Promotions Style

NikeBalogun's Fusion of Tradition and Modern Style at AMVCA 2024

Events News Promotions

Legend Twist Adds a Flavorful Spark to the 10th AMVCAs

Events News Promotions

2024 Astra Fellowship to Empower Innovators and Drive Entrepreneurial Growth | Register Free Today

Career Events Promotions

YLS Returns! Stanbic IBTC Gears Up for 7th Edition

Career Events Promotions

Shape Africa's Tomorrow: Register Now for the Africa Soft Power Summit

Events Music

Watch Ayra Starr Give Brazil a Taste of "The Year I Turned 21" at the C6 Fest in São Paulo

Events News Style

How Chic is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in this Lovely Dress from Nigerian Brand — Oríré

Events Living Music

Afrosoul for Women: Check Out Falana's High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 Playlist | WATCH

Events Promotions

A Night of Glamour as the Stars of Showmax Originals Shine at the AMVCA 2024!

Events

Tope Laguda Shines at ‘What No One Knows’ Premiere in London

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lead actress Tope Laguda was joined by special guests Ellen Thomas, Moradeun Adedoyin-Solarin, Victor Inyama, Lookman Sanusi, event anchor Abass Tijani (DJ Abass), and many others at the well-attended affair.

The movie, also featuring Mofe Duncan, Damilola Ogunsi, Layo Laguda, Carol King, Leke Laguda, Adunni Ade, Enyinna Nwigwe, Tina Mba, Lade Laguda, Omotunde Adebowale-Davies (Lolo), and Abayomi Alvin, promises further UK screenings.

‘What No One Knows’ tells the story of Oriyomi, an orphan, and Ifelolu, an only child since her brother’s death from an undisclosed disease, who have been inseparable since their teens. However, their friendship is torn apart by the fallout from a secret decision they make as adults, leading to a vicious court battle amidst accusations of gross betrayal.

Check out the highlights:


Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Where Are The Butterflies?

Dennis Isong: How to Navigate Property Transaction During Pendency Period

Why is Anita Eboigbe Passionate About Nollywood and Media? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chioma Momah: Do You Love Multitasking? Here’s Why You Should Stop

African Innovators Shortlisted for the 10th Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
css.php