Funke Akindele Announces Release Date for Her Latest Film "Finding Me"

Get Ready for Non-stop Suspense from the Action-Packed Movie - The Cartel

Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime & KieKie Star in "Aso Ebi Diaries," Celebrating the Aso Ebi Tradition | Watch Trailer

The Role That Changed Everything: Pepi Sonuga Talks 'Six Triple Eight' & Her Nigerian Pride

Shaffy Bello Leads Biodun Stephen’s "I AM ANIS" | Watch Trailer

“The Presidency” Premieres with a Star-Studded Night at Alliance Française, Lagos

Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl's Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

"No Limits": Netflix Promises a Year of Unforgettable Entertainment

What Happens When Yomi’s Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello & Sam Dede Star in 'Red Line' – A Gripping Drama Tackling University Issues

We’ve officially entered the “Finding Me” season, and Funke Akindele has announced that her latest film, “Finding Me,” will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on the 17th of March.

Written, directed, and produced by Funke herself, “Finding Me” is a journey of self-discovery. It’s about finding yourself, love, confidence, money, balance, or even trouble.

The film brings together a stellar cast, including Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Femi Adebayo Salami, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).

 

