Funke Akindele Announces Release Date for Her Latest Film “Finding Me”

We’ve officially entered the “Finding Me” season, and Funke Akindele has announced that her latest film, “Finding Me,” will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on the 17th of March.

Written, directed, and produced by Funke herself, “Finding Me” is a journey of self-discovery. It’s about finding yourself, love, confidence, money, balance, or even trouble.

The film brings together a stellar cast, including Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Femi Adebayo Salami, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).