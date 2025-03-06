Connect with us

The Wait for Funke Akindele's "Finding Me" Just Got More Exciting with Cast Photos

There’s something about seeing a strong cast lined up, each face embodying a character we’re yet to meet.
That saying of “You either go big or go home” perfectly describes the promotion of Funke Akindele‘s upcoming film, “Finding Me“. Funke Akindele sure knows how to set the mood before a film drops, and these newly released photos of the cast members do just that. There’s something about seeing a strong cast lined up, each face embodying a character we’re yet to meet.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from the 16th of March, “Finding Me” is a journey of self-discovery. It is about finding yourself, love, confidence, money, balance, or even trouble. The film, written, directed, and produced by Funke, brings together a stellar cast: Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Femi Adebayo Salami, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).

Her work speaks for itself. “A Tribe Called Judah” changed the game in Nigerian cinema. “Battle on Buka Street” had the crowds locked in. “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is still a fan favourite. Now, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” is breaking records all over again.

With “Finding Me” up next, there’s plenty to look forward to. Until then, let’s take in these photos.

