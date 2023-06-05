Amazon Prime Video lands Box Office Sensation “Battle on Buka Street” on June 16

Mark your calendars for June 16th as the box office giant, Battle on Buka Street, directed by the brilliant minds of Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde makes it’s way to the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Already a box office sensation, achieving record-breaking success as the highest-grossing film nationwide in 2022, Battle on Buka Street Promises to delight audiences with its unique storyline and exceptional cast. Directed by the dynamic duo behind Nigerian cinema hits such as Jenifa’s Diary and The Vendor, this film is a testament to their unrivalled storytelling prowess.

Experience the vibrant essence of Lagos as you enter the world of Mazi Kanayo Maduka, a charismatic and larger-than-life character who shares his home with three vibrant and outspoken wives in the captivating tale of Battle on Buka Street.

This movie artfully explores the dynamics of polygamy, offering a delightful mix of laughter, emotions, and lessons of resilience. Prepare for hilarious rivalries, unexpected alliances, and heartwarming moments that unfold within the Maduka household.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, and more, Battle on Buka Street showcases razor-sharp wit, impeccable comedic timing, and a perfect balance of uproarious comedy and poignant reflections on family, love, and the power of unity with its vibrant visuals and unforgettable characters.

Battle on Buka Street launches exclusively on Prime Video on June 16. Prepare to laugh, cry, and cheer as this remarkable film serves up a hearty dish of rivalry and redemption.

