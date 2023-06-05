African Brand of the Year 2023 Award Goes to Simba TVS for Empowering Women through Mobility Solutions

The company bagged the award at the Future Women Conference 2023 organised by the Women in Africa For Transformation Initiative held at the University of Lagos recently. The Queen Riders program is an initiative aimed at empowering underrepresented women in the nation’s burgeoning commercial transportation industry.

Gracing the event, the Queen of Ile Ife, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, commended Simba TVS for introducing the Queen Rider program which she acknowledged had impacted positively in transforming the lives of women.

Receiving the award, the Business Head, Simba TVS, Mahendra Pratap, highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment in the growth and development of every society. He emphasized that the Queen Riders Program is built on four pillars of Opportunity, Development, Empowerment, and Independence, and has successfully enriched the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of women across different parts of the country.

Through the Queen Riders program, Simba TVS provides training for women on vehicle riding and repairs, mentorship, and access to financing. The program has seen women who were once marginalized and excluded from the formal economy, become entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities.

He revealed that Simba’s stance on women empowerment has also contributed to the organization setting up a dedicated motorcycle conveyor line for female assemblers in their Lagos factory to provide women with employment opportunities, adding that the line is manned exclusively by women.

