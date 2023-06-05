Connect with us

African Brand of the Year 2023 Award Goes to Simba TVS for Empowering Women through Mobility Solutions

NBC Delights Boat Lovers and Sailing Enthusiasts at the Lagos Yacht Club Annual Boat Regatta

Amazon Prime Video lands Box Office Sensation "Battle on Buka Street" on June 16

Amstel Malta Rising Stars Own their Moment on the AMVCA 2023 Red Carpet

Mikano Motors Partners with Trendupp Awards 2023, Offers Exclusive Car Prize for 'Force of Influence' Category

From Waves to Weaves: 10x10 Storms the Hair Industry with a 9-Day Market Activation in Lagos

New 'Drink' on the Block: The Refreshing American Cola is Here

Stephanie Linus makes the jury line up for Tribeca Festival 2023 alongside Brendan Fraser & Chance the Rapper

Commemorating Africa Day 2023: The African Village UK's Festive Event in London

A Toast to a Renewed Collaboration with the Launch of Martell X Davido Exclusive Blend

Published

22 mins ago

 on

The Queen of Ile Ife, HRM, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi (Centre), Mr. Mahendra Pratap, Business Head, Simba TVS and beneficiaries of the Queen Riders Program along with senior staff of Simba at the Future Women Conference 2023 held at the University of Lagos Auditorium, recently.

Simba TVS, one of the leading mobility solutions providers in Nigeria, has won the African Brand of the Year 2023 award in recognition of the company’s support and empowerment of Nigerian women through its Queen Riders Program.

The company bagged the award at the Future Women Conference 2023 organised by the Women in Africa For Transformation Initiative held at the University of Lagos recently. The Queen Riders program is an initiative aimed at empowering underrepresented women in the nation’s burgeoning commercial transportation industry.

Gracing the event, the Queen of Ile Ife, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, commended Simba TVS for introducing the Queen Rider program which she acknowledged had impacted positively in transforming the lives of women.

L-R, Mr. Akem-Harumi, Mr. Mahendra Pratap, Business Head, Simba TVS, the President of the Institute for Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs. Eyitayo Olujumoke, President of the Women in Africa for Transformation Initiative, Chief Mrs. Rachel Akem-Harumi, the Olu of Ilado Akoko Kingdom, HRM Eng. Rotimi Ikugbayagbe and Olori Oluyemisi Stella Ikugbayigbe at the Future Women Conference 2023 held at the University of Lagos Auditorium, recently.

Receiving the award, the Business Head, Simba TVS, Mahendra Pratap, highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment in the growth and development of every society. He emphasized that the Queen Riders Program is built on four pillars of Opportunity, Development, Empowerment, and Independence, and has successfully enriched the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of women across different parts of the country.

According to Pratap,

Through the Queen Riders program, Simba TVS provides training for women on vehicle riding and repairs, mentorship, and access to financing. The program has seen women who were once marginalized and excluded from the formal economy, become entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities.

He revealed that Simba’s stance on women empowerment has also contributed to the organization setting up a dedicated motorcycle conveyor line for female assemblers in their Lagos factory to provide women with employment opportunities, adding that the line is manned exclusively by women.

Pratap stated,

We believe that by empowering women, we are not only transforming their lives but also contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria, ensuring that women have the confidence, skills, and support they need to succeed in whatever they choose to do.

The Olu of Ilado Akoko Kingdom, HRM Eng. Rotimi Ikugbayagbe, presenting the Transformational Leader Award to Mr. Mahendra Pratap, Business Head, Simba TVS at the Future Women Conference 2023 held at the University of Lagos Auditorium, recently.

Ituah Ighodalo, Founder Trinity House Church, Lekki (centre) along with the President, Women in Africa for Transformation Initiative, Rachel Akem-Harumi presenting the African Brand of the Year 2023 award to Simba TVS, represented by the Head of Marketing, Taiwo Akinpelu.

Related Topics:
