NBC Delights Boat Lovers and Sailing Enthusiasts at the Lagos Yacht Club Annual Boat Regatta

Published

16 mins ago

 on

One of the leading consumer packaged goods companies and a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd. (NBC) recently delighted boat lovers and sailing enthusiasts at the 2023 edition of the Lagos Yacht Club annual boat racing championship.

This year’s edition, held on Saturday, May 25th, 2023, marks a decade that the beverage giant has been a dedicated partner and staunch supporter of the boat racing championship, fostering its growth and success. The event has become synonymous with excellence, attracting widespread attention and participation from individuals across various communities. The annual event also underscores NBC’s dedication to inspiring individuals and communities to embrace physical activities, fostering a culture of well-being across the nation.

Speaking at the event, Matthieu Seguin, Managing Director of NBC said,

NBC has been an avid supporter of youth and sports development both at the community and national level. As a growth-focused company, part of our commitment is to nurture the health and wellness of our people, communities, and the environment. We are dedicated to supporting thrilling sporting events like this, which not only promote an active lifestyle but also unite communities and inspire people to pursue their passions.”

“Our sponsorship of this event has ignited a passion for sailing and witnessed a surge in Nigerian participation. Seeing the positive impact of our endeavours on the well-being of local communities fills us with immense pride,” he added.

The Commodore at Lagos Yacht Club, John Shidiak, also commended the management of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. for their continuous support over the past decade. He said,

‘’The Nigerian Bottling Company has been a long-standing partner and an advocate for this competition. We firmly believe this collaboration will play a significant role in inspiring Nigerians to embrace boat racing as a vibrant way of life.’ 

The Lagos Yacht Club’s annual boat racing championship draws boat lovers and sailors from across various communities in Lagos. It provides a thrilling platform for participants to engage in yacht racing competitions and offers spectators an opportunity to witness exhilarating displays of skill and determination. Some of the trophy winners at this year’s race include JP Hazoume, John Shidiak, and Guillaume Lebourdon from the Hobie 16 class; Jon Chittock, Emmanuel Zielene, and Hakim Akinlade in the Lightning class; and Bernard Raubenheimer, Jean-Marc Ricca, and Thomas Meisinger in the Mixed Monohull class.

For over 70 years of its operations in Nigeria, NBC, as part of the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria, has continued to leverage sports to transform communities. The company has achieved this through several partnerships with local communities as well as implementing other programmes and tournaments to enrich customer experiences. By sponsoring the Lagos Yacht Club boat racing championship, NBC continues to inspire individuals to embrace an active lifestyle and explore boundless possibilities in sports excellence.

About the Nigerian Bottling Company

Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd. (NBC) is a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) Group, an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in 28 countries with over 715 million consumers and more than 197 brands in these markets. Their operations have continued to grow over the years, and today NBC operates 8  manufacturing plants and 14 distribution centres across Nigeria. NBC serves consumers across Nigeria by manufacturing, marketing, and distributing a portfolio of strong brands, including Sparking Soft Drinks, which has the iconic Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite,

Schweppes and Limca; Still Drinks, including the Five Alive range and Eva water; as well as Monster and Predator energy drinks.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
