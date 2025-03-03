Connect with us

Daniel Etim Effiong, Shaffy Bello & More Star in "The Masked King", An Epic Tale of Betrayal

Funke Akindele Announces Release Date for Her Latest Film "Finding Me"

Norbert & Gloria Young Have Been Married for 23 Years & They Still Have That Spark!

Mo Abudu & Idris Elba Team Up for Lagos Nightlife Story in 'Dust to Dreams' | Watch Trailer 

Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime & KieKie Star in "Aso Ebi Diaries," Celebrating the Aso Ebi Tradition | Watch Trailer

"I Love to Bridge Both Worlds"—Uzee Usman on Navigating Kannywood & Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar

Oscars 2025: Here's What to Expect & When to Tune In from Nigeria

The Role That Changed Everything: Pepi Sonuga Talks 'Six Triple Eight' & Her Nigerian Pride

Shaffy Bello Leads Biodun Stephen's "I AM ANIS" | Watch Trailer

Keke Palmer's Reaction to Winning Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards Is a Must See

What happens when a king betrays his own people? The official trailer for “The Masked King” teases a kingdom on the brink, a ruler consumed by his choices, and a mother caught between loyalty and sacrifice.

The film follows King Ensa as he turns against his subjects, forcing his mother to make a difficult decision. Stand by her son or intervene for the greater good. As tensions rise, the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

Directed by Uduak Obong Patrick, “The Masked King” stars Daniel Etim Effiong, Shaffy Bello, Uche Montana, Segun Arinze, Uzor Arukwe, Gideon Okeke, Jude Chukwuka, Bernard Raubenheimer, and Jenny Stead.

“The Masked King” will be released in cinemas nationwide on March 28, 2025.

Watch the trailer below.

 

