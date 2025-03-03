Daniel Etim Effiong, Shaffy Bello & More Star in “The Masked King”, An Epic Tale of Betrayal

What happens when a king betrays his own people? The official trailer for “The Masked King” teases a kingdom on the brink, a ruler consumed by his choices, and a mother caught between loyalty and sacrifice.

The film follows King Ensa as he turns against his subjects, forcing his mother to make a difficult decision. Stand by her son or intervene for the greater good. As tensions rise, the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

Directed by Uduak Obong Patrick, “The Masked King” stars Daniel Etim Effiong, Shaffy Bello, Uche Montana, Segun Arinze, Uzor Arukwe, Gideon Okeke, Jude Chukwuka, Bernard Raubenheimer, and Jenny Stead.

“The Masked King” will be released in cinemas nationwide on March 28, 2025.

Watch the trailer below.