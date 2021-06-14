Tomike Adeoye, Chigul & TY Bello Pay Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo on the Anniversary of Her Passing

There were even more testimonies after she passed away about how much she touched so many people’s lives. There are many more. And they all ended the same way, with them describing her as an angel.

Today, June 14, 2021, marks the one year anniversary of the death of Ibidunni Ighodalo, a renowned event planner and founder of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation.

She died one month before her 40th birthday.

Today also serves as a celebration of the amazing and impactful life that Ibidunni Ighodalo lived – from her wonderful beginning as a beauty queen to her church life, founding her events company, and creating happiness with her foundation.

Tomike Adeoye, Chigul and TY Bello have penned down tributes to celebrate her life and legacy.

Tomike Adeoye

14th of June… I’ve never dreaded a date so much! As it drew closer, I honestly didn’t know how to feel. I just kept avoiding the topic in my head but at midnight, all the feelings came pouring out! I’ve never felt as much pain as I felt on the 14th of June 2020! The type of pain that never goes away. First I acknowledged the fact that you had truly left this earth! Next, I avoided anything that brought back that pain. I avoided seeing videos/pictures of you for months, I couldn’t bear watching or staring at them! what an irony because you’ve been my profile picture for the past one year. Social media made it horrible to be honest! Every now and then someone will drop a comment or message saying “mama will be so proud of you, mama this or that” I’m like can you keep it to yourself?????!! You can make your point without bringing someone I’ve lost into the matter! Several times I cleared some in the dm and made them know their comment did more harm than good. I honestly didn’t need the reminders as they only opened up fresh wounds. Several times I found myself deleting such comments ASAP! It’s very annoying that the pain remains fresh! Its very annoying that just one sentence about you can open the waterworks all over again! It’s been a year without you and I honestly can’t find the right words. All I know is… you’re forever loved and missed by us all! I love you so much my Mama Ibidunni! You were indeed sweet to have! 💕💕💕

Chigul

You truly lived a life that put death to shame.

Thank you for impact made, lessons taught, lives touched…

All the dreams you had will not fall to the ground. God will help them all continue….

Your love for people, your heart, your sweet nature, will live on.. it’s been a year…. Continue to rest in peace……

You were a gift to this world, and we are all the better for it..

it was an honour to meet you and experience a hug and to be shown love…..

Angel………..

TY Bello

Wow, Ibidun…it’s been a year. I believe the message is clearer now …. Our time here is short… and even if we stay over hundred years…we’re only practicing God’s presence ..when we finally see Him face to face .. we will know that heaven is the real deal.. this is what we live for … rest on ..

On Sunday, June 13, her family and friends gathered to attend a memorial ceremony for her. At the ceremony, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Femi Hamzat, were among the dignitaries present.

Trinity House Church, where her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, is the Senior Pastor, posted photos from the ceremony on Instagram. See the photos below: