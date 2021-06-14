Movies & TV
“Insecure” Cast celebrate Last Day of Filming Season 5 with Emotional Farewell Messages
The cast and crew of the HBO series “Insecure” filmed their final season over the weekend, and they took to the ‘gram to give emotional farewells as they get ready for the last dance.
Issa Rae announced back in January that the hit series, which stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales, will come to a close with its fifth and final season, after four seasons, 34 jaw-dropping episodes on HBO and over 40 award nominations, and 15 wins.
Check out what Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Tristen J. Winger and Natasha Rothwell, had to see about ending the show, and behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on set.
Issa Rae
WRAPPED a show I’ve been writing for 8 years and shooting for 6, surrounded by a chosen family of incredible creatives. One day I’ll be able to properly articulate what each and every person involved in the making of this show has meant to me and how they’ve changed me for the better. But for now: THANK YOU for riding, for rocking, for trusting, for giving, and for taking a chance on ME. “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next, okay?!” Until then, see y’all at the portee! @insecurehbo
Yvonne Orji
Last night we said goodbye and God Bless, not only Molly, but also to our fearless leader, @the_a_prentice. We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles.
I’m gon’miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with.
As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing. WHAT. A. MUTHA. EFFIN. BLESSING. #AllCriedOut #SittingDownAndRestingMySoulToday
Jay Ellis
5 SEASONS 👉🏾
4 THE CULTURE 👉🏾
3 DA HARD WAY 👉🏾
2 BEST FRIENDS 👉🏾
1 👑LEGEND👑
Natasha Rothwell
If I could go back in time and tell her what’s in store for her, I wouldn’t because she wouldn’t f*cking believe it… #grateful #InsecureHBO #Kelli #LastDay
Tristen J. Winger
What an incredible journey to behold.
This show has made so much space for people who never saw themselves on tv. The impact goes beyond awkward and insecure Black people, the character of South Central LA was put on display in a way that had never been seen before. Hidden neighborhoods were discovered, local businesses were highlighted and the people… we got a healthy boost of pride for our community.
I’m most grateful for the space @issarae @the_a_prentice @msmelina @insecurewriters and @insecurehbo made for me, a South Central native who saw himself in Steve Urkle, found his voice with Darius, and grew bonfidence with Miles aka THUG YODA. Thank you for uplifting me and elevating my work.
It’s time to belebrate🥂✨
#InsecureHBO #ThugYoda