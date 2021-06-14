“Insecure” Cast celebrate Last Day of Filming Season 5 with Emotional Farewell Messages

The cast and crew of the HBO series “Insecure” filmed their final season over the weekend, and they took to the ‘gram to give emotional farewells as they get ready for the last dance.

Issa Rae announced back in January that the hit series, which stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales, will come to a close with its fifth and final season, after four seasons, 34 jaw-dropping episodes on HBO and over 40 award nominations, and 15 wins.

Check out what Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Tristen J. Winger and Natasha Rothwell, had to see about ending the show, and behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on set.

Issa Rae

WRAPPED a show I’ve been writing for 8 years and shooting for 6, surrounded by a chosen family of incredible creatives. One day I’ll be able to properly articulate what each and every person involved in the making of this show has meant to me and how they’ve changed me for the better. But for now: THANK YOU for riding, for rocking, for trusting, for giving, and for taking a chance on ME. “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next, okay?!” Until then, see y’all at the portee! @insecurehbo

Yvonne Orji

Last night we said goodbye and God Bless, not only Molly, but also to our fearless leader, @the_a_prentice. We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles.

I’m gon’miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with.

As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing. WHAT. A. MUTHA. EFFIN. BLESSING. #AllCriedOut #SittingDownAndRestingMySoulToday

Jay Ellis

5 SEASONS 👉🏾

4 THE CULTURE 👉🏾

3 DA HARD WAY 👉🏾

2 BEST FRIENDS 👉🏾

1 👑LEGEND👑

Natasha Rothwell

If I could go back in time and tell her what’s in store for her, I wouldn’t because she wouldn’t f*cking believe it… #grateful #InsecureHBO #Kelli #LastDay