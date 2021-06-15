See More Teasers for gritty war tale – “Pillars Of Africa” starring Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Segun Arinze

Here’s the official trailer for “Pillars Of Africa“, the story of a gritty war tale set in the fictional Izambi Republic.

“Pillars Of Africa” is produced and executive produced by Johnson Iyoha of Bayrock Media and Ideh Chukwuma Innocent of One Soul Films who also served as writer and director.

It features top Nollywood veteran stars like Segun Arinze, Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Sam Dede, Hakeem Kae Kazim, Elvina Ibru, Bukky Okorodus, Bryan Okoye, Zack Orji, George Nanakwesi Chux, Ian Wordi, Adokiye Kyrian and Mor Okonkwo.

“Pillars of Africa” is coming to screens on the 23rd of July 2021.

Watch the teasers below:

