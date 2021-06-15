CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Opens Up About Her Battle With Ovarian Cancer

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour disclosed on Monday that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She said that the last few weeks have been “a bit of a roller coaster.”

“I want to first thank Bianna Golodryga and the whole team for holding down the fort the last four weeks, which have been a bit of a roller coaster for me. Because during that time, like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” Amanpour announced at the beginning of the video.

I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis. I’m also fortunate to have health insurance through work, and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by of course, the brilliant NHS.

Amanpour stated that she decided to make her diagnosis public to help other women.

I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really, mostly, as a shoutout to early diagnosis. To urge women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your body; and to of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.

CNN revealed that “With months of chemo treatments ahead, Amanpour anticipates anchoring Mondays through Wednesdays for the time being. She also has three weeks of previously-scheduled time off starting at the end of June”.

Watch the video announcement below:

