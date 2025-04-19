Riyah Abdul Shares How She Built a Media Personality Across Two Countries in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN. Throughout the month of March, we are aiming for the series to be all-women.

Our last conversation was with Temidayo Oladehin. Did you miss it? You can catch up here.

This week, we are doing life with Riyah Abdul, a Ghanaian media personality, journalist, and entrepreneur who began her career at Metro TV in Ghana, where she spent eight years mastering production, presenting, and editorial work. She moved to Lagos and joined News Central TV as the host of the entertainment and lifestyle show “E Central,” where she engaged audiences with celebrity interviews and pop culture stories across the continent. She is currently a host at TVC Breakfast.

Hey Riyah Abdul. How do you feel right now?

I feel amazing, always.

The Album introduced me to your poise and how you hold space for your guests. That show introduced me to your brilliance as a media person. Can you tell me the moment you knew you wanted to pursue a career in media and storytelling?

Since I was a child, I’ve always loved talking. I just knew I was meant for the media, even though I didn’t know how to get there. The turning point came when I got into university to study Mass Communication. That’s when I truly realised that I belonged in the media space. I had always wanted to talk and interview people, and during school, I created a show that gained a lot of attention. That was the moment I knew I had truly found myself.

Before broadcasting and creating content, who was Riyah?

Riyah is a girl who aims for the stars. I’m a highly goal-oriented person who deeply believes in myself and my craft. I know I’m taking the media space by storm, and that belief has always been my driving force. I’m completely focused on my dreams and goals.

Can you walk me through your background—growing up in Ghana, your education, and any defining memory from your childhood that shaped the woman you are today?

I studied Journalism and Mass Communication at Ghana’s Sikkim Manipal University, and later pursued French at Alliance Française. I often tell people that I come from a very humble background. I lost my father when I was just two years old, and was raised by my mother alone. Watching her work tirelessly just to ensure I had the chance at a good education and a better life shaped me in profound ways.

Her sacrifices became the fire that ignited my drive. I knew I had to rewrite the narrative—not just for myself, but to honour everything she went through. I couldn’t allow her struggles to be in vain.

There were times we had no home of our own. I slept in different people’s houses, moved from place to place. But those experiences built my resilience. They taught me never to settle and to never take “no” for an answer. Every challenge I faced only made me more determined to succeed and create a lasting impact.

You’ve worked in media for over a decade across two countries. What’s one media moment that stands out to you as the most transformative or fulfilling so far?

One of the most transformative moments in my media journey was creating and hosting my first talk show during university. Even though it was a campus-based production, it gained significant attention and sparked real student conversations. That experience validated my passion for storytelling and affirmed that I was on the right path. It was fulfilling not just because of the recognition, but because it gave me a glimpse into the power media has to connect people and influence thought. It was the moment I truly found my voice and understood the impact I could make through it.

You moved from Ghana to Nigeria to expand your career. What did that transition teach you, both professionally and personally? And how did it influence the kind of stories you now choose to tell?

Moving from Ghana to Nigeria was a significant turning point in both my personal and professional journey. Professionally, it pushed me out of my comfort zone and allowed me to experience the media landscape of a much larger and more diverse market. I learned to adapt quickly, expand my network, and embrace new perspectives on storytelling, all while honing my skills in a highly competitive environment. The transition also taught me the importance of cultural sensitivity, as each country has its own unique stories and ways of consuming media.

On a personal level, it broadened my worldview. I gained a deeper understanding of how interconnected we all are, especially within Africa, and how our stories often transcend borders. This has greatly influenced the types of stories I choose to tell. I now focus on narratives that highlight shared experiences, challenges, and triumphs that resonate across different cultures, while also celebrating the uniqueness of each region. I believe the power of storytelling lies in its ability to connect us, and my move to Nigeria reinforced that belief.

You’re the creator and host of The Album, a show that explores the personal stories behind public figures. What inspired the idea, and what have you enjoyed the most about building it?

The inspiration for The Album came from my deep passion for connecting with different personalities and sharing their unique stories with the world. I’ve always been fascinated by the experiences that shape individuals, particularly those in the public eye. These stories often reveal much more than what meets the eye and can provide invaluable insights into their journeys, struggles, and triumphs. I wanted to create a platform where these stories could be told in a raw, authentic, and impactful way.

What I’ve enjoyed most about building the show is the opportunity to engage with such diverse and inspiring individuals. Every interview is a new chance to learn, connect, and share something meaningful with the audience. The process of uncovering the layers behind each guest’s public persona has been incredibly fulfilling. Interviews like the one with Veekee James and Rotimi Amaechi really resonated with people, and seeing how their stories connected so deeply with the audience was truly rewarding. Knowing that these powerful narratives are making an impact has been one of the most fulfilling parts of creating The Album.

Representation and storytelling are changing, especially across African media. Do you feel that African media platforms—especially Nigerian and Ghanaian ones—are making enough room for diverse, nuanced narratives?

Representation and storytelling in African media are indeed evolving, and it’s exciting to witness the shift toward more diverse and nuanced narratives. While Nigerian and Ghanaian media have made significant strides in showcasing a broader range of voices, I believe there is still much room for growth.

In recent years, platforms in both countries have begun to explore stories that move beyond the typical portrayals, focusing on the complexities of everyday life. For example, Nigerian film and television have embraced a wider range of genres, with series like Shanty Town and The Men’s Club delving into the intricacies of urban life, power dynamics, and relationships, reflecting a more authentic representation of contemporary Nigerian society. Similarly, in Ghana, The Perfect Picture and Moving to the Next Level have demonstrated a shift toward exploring personal growth and the human experience, rather than relying solely on the traditional narratives of heroism and struggle.

However, there are still gaps, particularly when it comes to more marginalised communities or lesser-heard voices. I believe African media could further benefit from highlighting diverse stories, whether around gender, rural life, or even new forms of African identity. This would allow for a more holistic portrayal of the continent, showing that there isn’t one single “African story,” but many.

We are making progress, but to truly represent the richness and diversity of our cultures, more platforms need to continue to expand their scope and give space to these nuanced stories.

As someone who’s worked behind and in front of the camera, what do you think African media is doing differently now? Where do you see it headed in the next five years, and what do you hope to contribute to that future?

As someone who’s worked both behind and in front of the camera, I’ve witnessed a significant transformation in African media. One of the key shifts is the growing focus on authentic, local storytelling. African media is increasingly prioritising stories that are true to our cultures, languages, and real-life experiences. Another major change is the rise of digital platforms. Social media, podcasts, and streaming services have disrupted traditional media, offering more freedom for creators to produce and distribute content directly. This has democratised the space, allowing voices from across the continent to be heard, regardless of geographic location. It’s empowering a new generation of storytellers and influencers to shape the media landscape.

Looking ahead, I see African media continuing to grow and evolve over the next five years. Technology will continue to drive change, and we will see even more innovative ways to merge traditional African storytelling with modern formats. This will not only expand our reach but also attract global collaborations, further solidifying Africa’s position in the international media space.

I aim to contribute to this future by being a part of the positive change. I see myself using my platform to tell impactful African stories, support emerging talent, and be the voice for those who don’t have one. Through my work, I want to inspire others, especially young girls, to believe in the power of media and storytelling as a tool for change. My goal is to help shape a media landscape that is diverse, inclusive, and reflective of the rich variety of African experiences.

What does a typical day in your life look like now, between work and personal time?

I usually wake up at 4 a.m. to prepare for the breakfast show on TVC. I take time to go over all my research and ensure everything I plan to say on air is ready and well-structured. I’m live on air from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and right after that, my day often continues with meetings or planning sessions. If I’m not hosting an event later in the day, I finally get to unwind a little.

At home, I love listening to music and, of course, making a proper pot of Ghana jollof—with hot pepper! I can’t help it, I’m a homebody at heart, lol. That quiet time helps me recharge before the next busy day.

Is there a dream guest you haven’t had the chance to sit down with yet? Who is it, and why do you want to interview them?

Yes, there are a few dream guests I haven’t had the chance to sit down with yet, and at the top of that list is Christiane Amanpour of CNN. Her journey has always inspired me deeply. The courage she displays in her reporting, especially from conflict zones, and the grace and precision with which she conducts interviews are truly remarkable. I admire her ability to ask the tough questions while still maintaining empathy and professionalism. Sitting down with her would be more than just an interview; it would be a masterclass in journalism.

Here in Nigeria, I would love to interview Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu. Their stories excite me because they are not just successful businessmen; they are visionaries who continue to change the narrative around African leadership and entrepreneurship. Through their work, they’ve created countless job opportunities and inspired a new generation to believe in the power of hard work, innovation, and giving back. Their insights on leadership, legacy, and nation-building are conversations I would be honoured to share with the world.

And finally, what’s the ultimate dream for you, Riyah?

Hmm, the dream? You really want to know? The Riyah Abdul brand is going to be a force to reckon with. I’m not just planning to take Africa by storm; I’m aiming for global impact. One of my biggest dreams is to open a production space where I can mentor and employ young, passionate creatives who want to pursue a career in media. I want to teach them how to navigate the industry, build their confidence, and own their voices.

I currently have the Riyah Abdul Network. It’s going to be a platform that tells real, authentic African stories with a global standard. And back in Ghana, I’m planning to establish The Riyah Abdul Place, a creative hub dedicated to training and empowering the next generation of media professionals in storytelling, content creation, and innovation.

When it comes to my dreams, this is just the beginning. When you hear the name Riyah Abdul, think of power, wealth, excellence, and massive success. I want to be a beacon of hope for young people across Africa and beyond.

__

Many thanks to Riyah Abdul for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We’d love to read from you. Shoot us an email: [email protected]. Join us on Saturday for the next episode!