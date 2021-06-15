BN TV
Sol Generation Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary In Episode 13 of “Sol Family”
This episode of Sauti Sol‘s reality show “Sol Family” highlights the celebration of their Sol Generation‘s two year anniversary.
The series highlights the Kenyan band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.
“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.
Watch the new episode below: