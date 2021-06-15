Sol Generation Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary In Episode 13 of “Sol Family”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

7 hours ago

 on

This episode of Sauti Sol‘s reality show “Sol Family” highlights the celebration of their Sol Generation‘s two year anniversary.

The series highlights the Kenyan band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

