Step into Style: Enado and Tolu Odunsi’s Traditional Wedding Was a Fashion Wonderland

Over the weekend, the traditional wedding of Enado and Tolu Odunsi was a celebration of love, style and culture. Guests showed up in their finest, bringing beauty and elegance to every corner of the event.

The colours of the day were rich purples and greens, seen in lace fabrics styled into a wide variety of looks. From fitted dresses with dramatic sleeves to structured two-pieces and flowing skirts, each outfit brought its own unique flair. It was the kind of wedding that leaves you bookmarking every detail for future owambes.

Nollywood stars and familiar faces from the entertainment industry came out in style to celebrate the couple. Geles were expertly tied, coral beads sat gracefully on necklines, and heeled sandals added the final touch to already striking looks.

Every guest looked ready for the spotlight, and the atmosphere buzzed with joy, laughter and shared memories.

Scroll down to see all the fashion moments from the day:

Osas Ighodaro

Hilda Baci

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Rahama Sadau

Lilian Afegbai