Step into Style: Enado and Tolu Odunsi’s Traditional Wedding Was a Fashion Wonderland

Enado and Tolu Odunsi’s traditional wedding brought together Nollywood stars and fashion-forward guests, all dressed to impress in purple and green laces, geles, and more.
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, the traditional wedding of Enado and Tolu Odunsi was a celebration of love, style and culture. Guests showed up in their finest, bringing beauty and elegance to every corner of the event.

The colours of the day were rich purples and greens, seen in lace fabrics styled into a wide variety of looks. From fitted dresses with dramatic sleeves to structured two-pieces and flowing skirts, each outfit brought its own unique flair. It was the kind of wedding that leaves you bookmarking every detail for future owambes.

Nollywood stars and familiar faces from the entertainment industry came out in style to celebrate the couple. Geles were expertly tied, coral beads sat gracefully on necklines, and heeled sandals added the final touch to already striking looks.

Every guest looked ready for the spotlight, and the atmosphere buzzed with joy, laughter and shared memories.

Scroll down to see all the fashion moments from the day:

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Rahama Sadau

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahama Sadau (@rahamasadau)

Sola Sobowale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sola Sobowale (@solasobowale)

Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke

Sharon Ooja Nwoke

Tana Adelana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tana Egbo-Adelana (@tanaadelana)

Linda Osifo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

