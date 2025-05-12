The Internet Had Jokes and Love for Uzoamaka Power’s AMVCA Cultural Look

The AMVCA Cultural Night is renowned for showcasing iconic fashion moments, but occasionally, a look comes along that resonates on a deeper level—evoking nostalgia, laughter, and a sense of cultural pride. That’s precisely what happened when Ụzọamaka Power stepped onto the red carpet in an unforgettable outfit that had X (formerly Twitter) users both in stitches and reflecting on their emotions.

Her bold and playful look sparked a wave of reactions, with throwbacks to Nollywood classics, humorous comparisons, and a flood of sentiments that only Nigerians can truly appreciate.

Let’s just say, ichafu supremacy had its moment, and social media couldn’t stop talking about it.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

When they bring out this wrapper from their iron box, You know it’s about to be a banger at the occasion!

Then the smell of Camphor that comes with it,,,,, Super nice. You just know that madam stainless is not here to play. https://t.co/w36lByif7E — She’s that pen genius (@Call_me_Alicee) May 10, 2025

This photoshoot honours those whose stories remain unfinished, whose families still wait at crossroads hoping for return. #RememberingKainene https://t.co/jlYjCeoHyg pic.twitter.com/M4N089kM0R — Ugonna Okeke (@Victorokeke_) May 10, 2025

Thank you for helping Jaja and Kambili 🫶🏾 https://t.co/EGYeaNcfsR — Gerard Kabiri (@gerardkabiri) May 10, 2025

From the Ichafu, we know she doesn’t play with her kids. It’s the Ada that tied it strongly at the back with no pins involved. She’s going to remove it like that and put it inside Bagco bag so she doesn’t retie it next sunday https://t.co/dsycX4NfOl — ify (@ifenyinwa_) May 10, 2025

There’s Guinness stout in her bag

She’s a nurse

Her husband sells building materials

She’s a committee member in CWO

She uses “vagabond” in her vocabs

Her first son is studying medicine

She drives a Toyota Carina

She uses the back of her hand to slap

Her name is Biati. https://t.co/exQOq3D59y — Penny wu Ego (@Urudiyaofficial) May 10, 2025

Igbo woman in all her essence. Wrapper kirikiri star. Ichafu tied properly. Red bag containing groundnut, anara and hot can of grand malt with fried meat tied in nylon. She’s returning from August meeting. She lives in PH with her husband and family. She’s from Ihiala LGA. https://t.co/RaTvBj9XZZ — asoegwù (@iamfearlessking) May 10, 2025

“Take this cheque of 50million and leave my son, you are never to see him again” https://t.co/EyLjfVXboH — Huncho! (@badnbougi) May 11, 2025

It’s MADAM GOLD y’all..

Ego igwe !! https://t.co/0R3qly6awv — McDaniels’ Cakes (@McDaniels_Cakes) May 11, 2025

She definitely drives a Mercedes ML 😂. A white one. And her husband is a Knight. https://t.co/HxdIZSiaEN — Oge The Techie☆Front-end☆ (@_Ogechukwukanma) May 10, 2025