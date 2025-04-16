Watch Jay Ellis Twirl, Dip & Dance His Way Into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

The moment Jay Ellis stepped into The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel, it was clear that he came with the vibes. And when Jennifer herself crowned him “the mood” and “the moment,” it only confirmed what we already knew: Jay walked in like he owned the room, and the room happily agreed.

If you’re just catching the Jay wave, here’s a quick refresher: he stole hearts (and stirred debates) as Lawrence in HBO’s ‘Insecure,’ a role that earned him an NAACP Image Award. Since then, he’s taken on thrillers like ‘Escape Room’ and blockbuster hits like ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

His Spirit Tunnel entrance was pure main character energy. Jay strolled in wearing a relaxed black shirt paired with camel-toned cargo trousers and ankle boots, an effortless mix of casual and cool that hit just the right note for daytime TV.

But he didn’t stop at just looking good. Jay danced his way through the tunnel with that smooth, confident rhythm only he could pull off. He clearly enjoyed every second as the audience cheered him on and gave a warm “thank you” to the team.

Jennifer shared the now-viral clip on Instagram with the caption: “@jayrellis is the mood, he is the moment!”

We couldn’t agree more.

