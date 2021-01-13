Connect with us

Issa Rae's Comedy Series "Insecure" is Ending after Season Five

Yvonne Orji joins forces with David Oyelowo & Oprah Winfrey for an Autobiographical Comedy "First Gen"

Cindy Okafor is Twenty-Fine & Stunning 😍

The First Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan's "Prophetess" Has Arrived

"Playing Chenille Changed My Life" - Kerry Washington Celebrates 20th Anniversary of "Save The Last Dance"

Ibinabo Fiberesima is 50, Fabulous and Wants You to Know it!

Fireboy DML, Dodos Uvieghara, Tomike Adeoye - Meet the First Members of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021

All the Reasons We're Looking Forward to Charles Okpaleke's Forthcoming Film "Shina Rambo"

So Major! Naomi Campbell is Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador

So Much Drama in Wap TV's Forthcoming Series "The Village Headmaster" | Watch the Trailer Right Here

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

With four seasons and 34 jaw-dropping episodes on HBO and eight Emmy nominations, “Insecure” is coming to an end after season five.

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season!”Co-creator and star actress Issa Rae wrote on Twitter. “We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!”

The American comedy-drama television series, which had its debut on October 9, 2016, follows the live of Issa Dee who struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji).  According to Deadline, season fifth and final season is expected to go into production in January. Starring Issa Rae, featuring other series regulars including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge, the show will return later in 2021, HBO says.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, said in a statement seen by Deadline. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice [Penny], Melina [Matsoukas], the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Photo Credit: insecurehbo

BellaNaija.com

