Issa Rae’s Comedy Series “Insecure” is Ending after Season Five
With four seasons and 34 jaw-dropping episodes on HBO and eight Emmy nominations, “Insecure” is coming to an end after season five.
“Very excited to film our fifth and final season!”Co-creator and star actress Issa Rae wrote on Twitter. “We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!”
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021
Photo Credit: insecurehbo