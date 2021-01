BBNaija reality star Cindy Okafor turned a year older on Wednesday in style.

To mark her birthday, she shared these breathtaking photos on Instagram with the caption:

25 looks damn good on me💯 E choke! I don’t get older, I level up💯

Styled by @tiannahsplacempire

Makeup: @beautybylqm

📷: @segun_wealth

Skin: @marymic_organic_skincare_spa

Snatched: @sophie_sticated15

Photo Credit: @cindypkafor_