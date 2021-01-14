BBNaija’s Cindy has a lot to be Thankful for after Surviving a Car Crash

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2020 Housemate, Cindy Okafor survived a car crash on her 25th birthday. She took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14, 2021, where she shared a video from the scene of the accident.

“My 25th can never be the end of me.. I’m fine and safe, including the people with me in the car”, she wrote on Instagram. “A few bruises but nothing major, God I thank you🙏”.

We are hoping for a speedy recovery.

Photo Credit: cindyokafor_

