Connect with us

Scoop Style

Jackie Asamoah Was a Vision in Sculptural White at Paris Haute Couture Week

Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay On Stage, Serving Looks from Fishnets to Cowboy Hats

Scoop Style

Jessica Nkosi Bloomed Big at Durban July 2025 | Petals, Couture & All

News Scoop TRAVEL

Planning to Travel to the U.S.? Here’s What You Should Know About the New Visa Rules for Nigerians

Movies & TV Scoop

Simone Ashley Joins Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt in "Devil Wears Prada 2"

News Scoop

JAMB Approves 150 as 2025 University Cut-Off Mark | 16 Years Now Minimum Age for Admission

Scoop Style TRAVEL

Veekee James Wore Three Different Crochet Looks in Cape Town and It Was a Vibe

Scoop Style

Cardi B Blossoms in Red at Paris Haute Couture Week in Striking Rahul Mishra Gown | See Photos

BN TV Scoop

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

Scoop Style

Cardi B Came to Paris Haute Couture Week with a Crow and Couture You Can’t Unsee

Scoop

Jackie Asamoah Was a Vision in Sculptural White at Paris Haute Couture Week

Jackie Asamoah showed up in style for Stéphane Rolland’s Fall/Winter 2025–2026 show, wearing a breathtaking white Giorgia Viola gown.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Paris Haute Couture Week has been serving look after look, and among the many moments worth pausing for, Jackie Asamoah’s appearance at the Stéphane Rolland Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show was one we had to spotlight. The popular digital creator arrived in a white Giorgia Viola creation that was bold, sculptural, and unforgettable.

The gown, sleek and form-fitting, featured a plunging neckline that set a daring tone. But the most striking detail was the sleeves — large, sculpted forms that extended from the shoulders like petals or wings. Their curved, structured lines gave the dress a dramatic and almost otherworldly feel, like something lifted from a dream or a high-concept art installation.

To complement the look, Jackie wore a sculptural white headpiece that framed her face with a crown-like arrangement of feathery pieces rising on slender stems. The effect was airy and elegant, echoing the architectural shape of the gown without overwhelming it.

Her soft blonde waves, glossy lips, and defined eyes added a touch of glamour, while gold jewellery and a sparkly clutch gave the look a polished finish.

In a city that never runs short on fashion statements, Jackie Asamoah made hers loud, clear, and impossible to ignore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Asamoah (@jackieaina)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php