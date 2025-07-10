Jackie Asamoah Was a Vision in Sculptural White at Paris Haute Couture Week

Paris Haute Couture Week has been serving look after look, and among the many moments worth pausing for, Jackie Asamoah’s appearance at the Stéphane Rolland Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show was one we had to spotlight. The popular digital creator arrived in a white Giorgia Viola creation that was bold, sculptural, and unforgettable.

The gown, sleek and form-fitting, featured a plunging neckline that set a daring tone. But the most striking detail was the sleeves — large, sculpted forms that extended from the shoulders like petals or wings. Their curved, structured lines gave the dress a dramatic and almost otherworldly feel, like something lifted from a dream or a high-concept art installation.

To complement the look, Jackie wore a sculptural white headpiece that framed her face with a crown-like arrangement of feathery pieces rising on slender stems. The effect was airy and elegant, echoing the architectural shape of the gown without overwhelming it.

Her soft blonde waves, glossy lips, and defined eyes added a touch of glamour, while gold jewellery and a sparkly clutch gave the look a polished finish.

In a city that never runs short on fashion statements, Jackie Asamoah made hers loud, clear, and impossible to ignore.