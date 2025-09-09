Connect with us

Scoop Style

Jackie Aina Stuns in Veekee James at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi's Traditional Wedding

Music Scoop Style

2025 MTV VMAs: Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing

Culture Scoop Style

Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Honour Ifeoma Ajibade With Sentimental Wedding Looks by Lisa Folawiyo

Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Gave Us Fashion Geometry Lesson in Black Leather & Mesh at the VMAs

Scoop

Thelma Lawson Steps Into Power as Big Brother Naija’s Week 7 Head of House

Music Scoop

Tyla Wins Best Afrobeats for Push 2 Start at the MTV VMAs | See Full Winners List

Scoop

Big Brother Naija's Week 6 Had No Chill: Scarcity, Breakups and Three Evictions

Movies & TV Scoop

Big Soso, Ivatar & Doris Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10!

Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Serves RMD-Inspired Style for Tonight’s BBNaija 10 Eviction Show

Scoop

Jackie Aina Stuns in Veekee James at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding

Jackie Aina’s bold wedding look—a red Veekee James gown with petal-like shoulder detailing—was simply stunning.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Jackie Aina/Instagram

Passing the microphone to you to hum along to “Lady in Red”—but let’s be clear, this lady in red isn’t dancing with either of us. She’s celebrating with the newlyweds, Mr and Mrs Ajibade (Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi), whose three-part, three-country wedding ceremonies and striking photographs have been the talk of the moment.

Now, you’re probably wondering who this “lady in red” is. It’s none other than Jackie Aina, the renowned digital creator and entrepreneur. Jackie attended the Ajibades’ traditional wedding looking every bit the picture of elegance in a bold red dress by Veekee James that perfectly merges tradition with modern couture. The gown, a deep mermaid-style creation in rich velvet, featured lace sleeves and structured, petal-like shoulder accents, with intricate beadwork tracing the neckline. Its sculpted fit flowed seamlessly into a sweeping train, lending her look a refined touch of grandeur.

The details were as impressive as the overall effect. Jackie herself noted how much she loved the gown’s dramatic sleeves, adding that they “stayed upright the entire evening.” The look was completed with a matching red gele, geometric gold earrings, and a sleek red clutch. Her makeup was minimal and subtle, allowing her natural features to shine.

Jackie didn’t arrive solo—she was accompanied by her husband, Denis Asamoah, who matched her bold style in red. Together, they were a picture of grace and sophistication as they celebrated the Ajibades’ joyous occasion.

Scroll down to see more photographs of Jackie’s unforgettable wedding guest look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Asamoah (@jackieaina)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php