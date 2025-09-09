Jackie Aina Stuns in Veekee James at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding

Passing the microphone to you to hum along to “Lady in Red”—but let’s be clear, this lady in red isn’t dancing with either of us. She’s celebrating with the newlyweds, Mr and Mrs Ajibade (Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi), whose three-part, three-country wedding ceremonies and striking photographs have been the talk of the moment.

Now, you’re probably wondering who this “lady in red” is. It’s none other than Jackie Aina, the renowned digital creator and entrepreneur. Jackie attended the Ajibades’ traditional wedding looking every bit the picture of elegance in a bold red dress by Veekee James that perfectly merges tradition with modern couture. The gown, a deep mermaid-style creation in rich velvet, featured lace sleeves and structured, petal-like shoulder accents, with intricate beadwork tracing the neckline. Its sculpted fit flowed seamlessly into a sweeping train, lending her look a refined touch of grandeur.

The details were as impressive as the overall effect. Jackie herself noted how much she loved the gown’s dramatic sleeves, adding that they “stayed upright the entire evening.” The look was completed with a matching red gele, geometric gold earrings, and a sleek red clutch. Her makeup was minimal and subtle, allowing her natural features to shine.

Jackie didn’t arrive solo—she was accompanied by her husband, Denis Asamoah, who matched her bold style in red. Together, they were a picture of grace and sophistication as they celebrated the Ajibades’ joyous occasion.

Scroll down to see more photographs of Jackie’s unforgettable wedding guest look