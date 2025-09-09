Connect with us

2025 MTV VMAs: Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing

Tyla Wins Best Afrobeats for Push 2 Start at the MTV VMAs | See Full Winners List

Ayra Starr's "Hot Body" Video Will Make You Want to Book a Girls' Trip Right Now

Gbemi & Toolz Explore Nigeria's Sweetest Music Era with Motolani Alake on OffAir

Fola's Debut Album "Catharsis" is a Soulful Journey of Reflection & Renewal | Listen

Adekunle Gold's New Song "Bobo" Will Make You Feel Rich

Rema Has a Face Card That Never Declines | See Photos

Rema's 'Kelebu' Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

Ciara & Diamond Platnumz Turn the Dance Floor Upside Down in "Low" | Watch

From Tyla’s vintage Chanel to Ciara’s bold Schiaparelli mini, the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet was a high-fashion display of risk-taking style.
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took over the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, over the weekend, and as always, music’s biggest stars brought fashion moments worth talking about. Hosted by LL Cool J, the night celebrated some of the year’s most-watched music videos and saw icons like Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey — this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient — take centre stage.

But before the awards were handed out, the red carpet set the tone. This year’s fashion leaned into bold silhouettes, nostalgic nods and experimental styling choices, proving the VMAs are still the place for risk-taking.

Love Island’s Olandria Carthen was a vision in a vibrant cherry-red bustier bodysuit with a sheer mesh train that flowed dramatically behind her. Rapper GloRilla kept things playful in a plaid top and blazer by Helen Anthony, paired with a mini skirt, frilly white socks and black patent heels for a school-girl-meets-streetwear twist.

Tyla, known for her ability to surprise on the carpet, tapped into vintage luxury with a Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 archival top, styled with layered gold chains and sleek black pumpse. Ciara’s Schiaparelli look from the Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection offered a nod to Sporty Spice with its high neck, mini skirt and bold red finish.

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr matched the buzz around her new single “Hot Body” in a daring, strappy black jumpsuit, paired with a short pixie cut, glittering nose strip, stacked bangles and towering platform heels, a look that felt both futuristic and playful.

From vintage fashion moments to experimental styling, the VMAs once again reminded us why it remains a staple in music and fashion culture.

Keep scrolling for more of the top looks from this year’s show.

Olandria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olandria (@x_olandria)

Ayra Starr

Shenseea

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHENYENG (@shenseea)

LL Cool J

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

Ciara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Tyla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

Justine Skye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justine Skye (@justineskye)

Gunna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ❕WUNNA❕🥷🏻✝️ (@gunna)

GloRilla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glo Da P (@glorillapimp)

