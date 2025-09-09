2025 MTV VMAs: Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took over the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, over the weekend, and as always, music’s biggest stars brought fashion moments worth talking about. Hosted by LL Cool J, the night celebrated some of the year’s most-watched music videos and saw icons like Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey — this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient — take centre stage.

But before the awards were handed out, the red carpet set the tone. This year’s fashion leaned into bold silhouettes, nostalgic nods and experimental styling choices, proving the VMAs are still the place for risk-taking.

Love Island’s Olandria Carthen was a vision in a vibrant cherry-red bustier bodysuit with a sheer mesh train that flowed dramatically behind her. Rapper GloRilla kept things playful in a plaid top and blazer by Helen Anthony, paired with a mini skirt, frilly white socks and black patent heels for a school-girl-meets-streetwear twist.

Tyla, known for her ability to surprise on the carpet, tapped into vintage luxury with a Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 archival top, styled with layered gold chains and sleek black pumpse. Ciara’s Schiaparelli look from the Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection offered a nod to Sporty Spice with its high neck, mini skirt and bold red finish.

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr matched the buzz around her new single “Hot Body” in a daring, strappy black jumpsuit, paired with a short pixie cut, glittering nose strip, stacked bangles and towering platform heels, a look that felt both futuristic and playful.

From vintage fashion moments to experimental styling, the VMAs once again reminded us why it remains a staple in music and fashion culture.

Keep scrolling for more of the top looks from this year’s show.

Olandria

Ayra Starr

Shenseea

LL Cool J

Ciara

Tyla

Justine Skye

Gunna

GloRilla