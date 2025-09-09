Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Don’t you just love culture, especially when it shows up in fashion? Thelma Lawson gave us another treat at the Big Brother Naija live eviction show on Sunday, stepping out in a Kalabari fit that carried the elegance and artistry of Rivers State.

From the striking canoe hat to the beads, studs, and rich George fabric, every piece of this look was a nod to Kalabari tradition. What makes it even more special is how Thelma, who is also this week’s head of house, balances heritage with style, giving us a modern take while keeping the essence intact.

It’s no secret that Thelma loves celebrating her roots. Week after week, we’ve seen her bring Kalabari culture into the spotlight, using the stage as a canvas for heritage, sometimes with coral beads layered high, other times with traditional headpieces full of meaning. This Sunday was no different; her look wasn’t just fashion, it was culture.

See more photos of her rocking this stunning look — and as a bonus, there’s another shot of her serving up another gorgeous Rivers traditional outfit too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thelma Lawson (@thereal_thelma)