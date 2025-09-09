Connect with us

Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Mfonobong Inyang: On Tkeyz & Steven Hills' Timely Reminder That Jesus Is Enough

From Ritual to Global Influence: How Benin Is Showcasing the Heritage of Vodun Masks

Bimbo Ademoye’s Look for "The Benefactor" Premiere Was a Beautiful Nod to Her Edo Heritage

Ciara’s Benin Jersey & Cowrie Crown Are a Gorgeous Tribute to Her Roots | See Photos

‘The Culture Issue’: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Culture Issue

Chlöe Bailey Looked Like the Ultimate Carnival Goddess in Saint Lucia | See Photos

Ilorin Durbar 2025: Celebrating Culture, Heritage, and Community—Brands Welcomed to Join the 2026 Legacy

This Peri Peri Chicken Wrap Is Bursting with Flavours & You’ll Want to Try It Now!

Farooq Oreagba Rocked Ojude Oba With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks | See The Photos

Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Thelma Lawson’s Kalabari look for Big Brother Naija live eviction night is a cultural fashion slay from Rivers State. #BNxBBNaija10
Published

5 hours ago

 on

Don’t you just love culture, especially when it shows up in fashion? Thelma Lawson gave us another treat at the Big Brother Naija live eviction show on Sunday, stepping out in a Kalabari fit that carried the elegance and artistry of Rivers State.

From the striking canoe hat to the beads, studs, and rich George fabric, every piece of this look was a nod to Kalabari tradition. What makes it even more special is how Thelma, who is also this week’s head of house, balances heritage with style, giving us a modern take while keeping the essence intact.

It’s no secret that Thelma loves celebrating her roots. Week after week, we’ve seen her bring Kalabari culture into the spotlight, using the stage as a canvas for heritage, sometimes with coral beads layered high, other times with traditional headpieces full of meaning. This Sunday was no different; her look wasn’t just fashion, it was culture.

See more photos of her rocking this stunning look — and as a bonus, there’s another shot of her serving up another gorgeous Rivers traditional outfit too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thelma Lawson (@thereal_thelma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thelma Lawson (@thereal_thelma)

