Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Kim Oprah is Twenty Fine 😍

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Say Hello to The Jubrils! YQ is Officially Married

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Baby Number 3 for Adanna & David | Watch the Surprise Announcement

Sweet Spot

Solomon Lange & Wife Flora Expecting a Baby!

Sweet Spot

It’s Baby Number 2 for Cassie & Alex Fine!

Inspired Sweet Spot

Jackie Appiah is Putting Smiles on the Faces of Children Living with Sickle Cell Anemia with "Jackie's Corner"

Sweet Spot

Still Thriving! Kechi Okwuchi Celebrates 15 Years of Surviving the Sosoliso Crash

Sweet Spot

Chizzi Alichi-Mbah Celebrates One Year Trad-Anniversary with Hubby Chike

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Khaleds are the Cutest Family on the Cover of Parents Magazine’s January 2021 Issue

Scoop Sweet Spot

Seyi Law and Wife Stacy Have Welcomed a Baby Girl

Sweet Spot

Kim Oprah is Twenty Fine 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Kim Oprah is channelling her inner fairy godmother for her 25th birthday and we’re loving it.

The former BBNaija reality star shared these breathtaking photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday and she captioned it,

Becoming 25!! This Year has been a “FAIRYTALE”… I called upon the Lord and he answered me, it’s been a bountiful, mesmerizing, healthy and joyous year for me and my family.
It wasn’t an easy journey but I’m here now and I’m Ready for what 25 brings to the table 😌. Thank you Lord 🙏🏽.

Photo Credit: @Kimoprah

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (4)

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Kachi Eloka: How to Declutter your Wardrobe this Christmas 

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It
Advertisement
css.php