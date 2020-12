Congratulations are in order for musician YQ Jubril who got married on Sunday, December 13 to the love of his life.

The singer shared photos of himself and his newly wedded bride with the caption, “Mr & Mrs Jubril. ❤️🤴🏾👸🏽💍 12/13/20 😊🙏🏽 SHAIIZI #married #mrandmrs #wife #husband #couple #groom #bride #OnGod #peaceful #peaceofmind”

Photo Credit: @iam_yq