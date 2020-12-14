Weddings
Our Happy Love Story! See Opeyemi & Opeyemi’s Beautiful Wedding
Love and happiness are like conjoined twins – one can barely exist without the other! Opeyemi and her namesake beau, Opeyemi remind us why it’s so important to marry your best friend and we’re just in awe of how much joy they exude.
From tears of joy to laughter and great vibes. The emotions at the couple’s Traditional Engagement and white wedding ceremony were so distinctive. Pure delight resonated through their big days. Our gorgeous bride, Opeyemi’s outfits exuded such chic and free vibes. Her bridesmaid also came fully representing. Our groom and his groomsmen were of course not left out. The photos from the wedding tell a magical tale of love and a lifetime of happiness to come. We totally love Opeyemi and Opeyemi’s love!
Experience all the love and joy in the photos below:
The White Wedding
Credits
Decor: @aquarianluxury
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
Photography: @temiolukayweddings
Videography: @theweddingtv
Asooke: @bisbodv
Tailoring: @tubo__
Tailoring (Groom): @henry_couture
Groom’s Shoes: @giuseppezanotti @thediscountshopper
Groom’s beads: @tavinbeads
AsoEbi: @nothingbuhfabrics
Makeup: @y_glam
Food: @tiffemyconceptz
Small chops: @mlb_kitchen
Grills: @tuwopama
DJ: @djtripplea
Alaga: @ile_oko_ya
Eru iyawo: @wrapit__
Security: @blackknightprotection
Cake: @ajokescakes
Fabric: @nothingbuhfabrics
Tailoring: @harmony_culture
Shoes: @houseofdebola
Turban: @ajokegeleandmua
Decor: @saraoevents
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
Photography: @temiolukayweddings
Videography: @theweddingtv
360 camera: @theweddingtv
Wedding dress: @tubo__
Make up: @adammakenneth
Hair: @blekkimages
Caterer: @foodcrushcatering @ounjeaduke @akerelefood @ganitfood
Small chops: @mlb_kitchen @soulfoodavenue
Grills: @orlaz_grillz
Noddles and grills: @yeenxdiner
Pasta: @loracucina
Ice cream: @frozenrollsng
Drinks: @nybddrinks @drinksdivision
DJ: @iamdjskillz_
Band: @isegunjohnson
MC: @mclarryj
Security: @blackknightprotection
Cake: @heladodelicia
Desserts: @demidessertbox
Fabric: @nothingbuhfabrics
Tailoring: @flat17studio
Shoes: @stylehousecollection
Hair: @hairbeauty_bysisters
Touchup: @y_glam
Venue: @the_eventistry