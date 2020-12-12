Here’s Everything That Went Down This Week On BellaNaija Weddings

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Hi there BellaNaijarians!

It’s another Saturday and as usual, we’re super excited. Because we know that there’s a lot of love celebration going down in different locations. Just as we had a lot of fun and mushy features this week for all the hopeless romantics like us at BellaNaija Weddings.

In case you missed anything, you can catch up with all the love and romance below. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy! 😉

Portia & Stanley’s Wedding Photos will def give You the Butterflies!

This Igbo Traditional Bridal Beauty Look is All So Refreshing!

Nini & Tolu’s White Wedding Photos are Sure to Leave You Spellbound!

Nini Did Great Justice To All Her 4 Wedding Looks & We’re Swooning!

This Truflair × FreshByDotun Collection Comes Through With The Perfect Inspiration for Brides & Groom!

The Details In This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look Has Us Tripping!

Enjoy #TheAJExperience With Chiamaka & John’s Traditional Wedding Photos

Opeyemi meets Opeyemi & Sparks fly! Enjoy the #GrOOWithMe Traditional Engagement in Photos

Opeyemi & Opeyemi are Giving Us So Much Joy With Their White Wedding Photos!

This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look Is An All-Rounder!

Helen & Leemon Are In Love and Ready To Take On Forever! See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Muna & Obinna’s Pre-wedding Photos Will Def Make You Blush!

5 Important Money Questions You Should Ask Before You Say Yes

This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look Is A Great Way To Own The Spotlight On Your Big Day

