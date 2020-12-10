BN Bridal Shower: Mavi’s Rustic Themed Bridal Shower

Connect with us

Mavi‘s rustic-themed Bridal shower held in Lagos on October 29, with 47 guests in attendance.  She looked all glammed up in a classy white dress, and a big beautiful smile. We’re certain that if Disney princesses had the option of a bridal shower, they’d all want one like Mavi’s! Evidently, she’s all set and ready to walk down that aisle and we’re def rooting for her!

We absolutely love the intricate details in Mavi’s dress, and the lovely decor takes us on a trip straight to fairyland!

See all the gorgeous photos below:

 

 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be@mavi_mudiaga
Decor & Planner@shaladivaevents 
Venue@sabor.lagos
