AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 364

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Makeup: @tennycoco
Outfit @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Asooke fabric @molbaks_alasooke
Lace fabric @bryrubyfabrics
Accessories @wowaccessorries
Gele @adufegele
Bella: @shadebonnie
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @olawande_mua
Gele: @dbellezza_gele
#AsoEbiBella @lillyafe Dress: @khavhia_woman
Makeup : @maq_jose
Photography : @photokulture
Bella @krishianaa
Dress @krishclothing_
#Asoebibella @nancyisimeofficial Styled By: @medlinboss
Aseobi designed by: @xtrabrideslagos
Fabric and asooke @Asoebi_geek
Tailored / styled by @tabsatelier
Makeup @oshewabeauty
Clutch/jewelry @pinkperfection_accessories
Gele @gele_by_segunlagos
Photography @raremagic_gallery
@svelte_ Dress: @sheyeoladejo.inhouse
Dress: @elanfashion_ng
#AsoEbiBella @msowobu
Dress @tinakatelier
@mz_nicolle Dress by @leendah_daarzle @leemagnifiquebrand
#AsoEbiBella @midesmart
Bella: @kennypee__
Dress: @dammysup001
#AsoEbiBella @pinkyleecious_
Dress: @fallforfashion_fff
#Asoebibella @jais__apparels
#Asoebibella @ruddiyeh
#Asoebibella @oluwajennifer
Dress @prudential_styling
Would you rock a black dress for your wedding reception? 🖤🖤 #AsoEbiBella @michelledede Dress @thestudiobysbyoume
Styled by @s.b.youme
Muartistry @ronaldthe7th
Photography @geosephetim
#AsoEbiBella @kikiosinbajo Outfit: @styletemple
#Asoebibella Styling- @s.b.youme for @thestudiobysbyoume
Photo- @boboiso for @ovia_reflex studios
Make up- @radiezbyeve
@jackieappiah
Styling @bveystyling
Fabric @Snowfabrics
Designer @megmorrisondesigns
Makeup @h.o_beautybar
Hair Styling @ani_nessa
Shot @chocolate_shot_it
Accessories @sparkles_jewellerygh
@mya_jesus
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup 💄 @tennycoco
Photography @officialphotofreak
#AsoEbiBella @seyibella
Outfit: @t16worldoffashion
MUA: @ronaldthe7th
Hair: @hairhaven_luxury
Hair Stylist: @adefunkeee
Earrings: @brideandmaidsfactory
Ileke : @tavinbeads
#Asoebibella @demilade__arewa
#Asoebibella @lindaosifo Dress: @suemanuell
Makeup : @adalinebeauty
Hairstylist: @daves_classik
#Asoebibella @esther_biade
@lauraikeji Dress: @mayrushonline
#Asoebibella @giftedonye
Dress @vronsdesigns
Bride @favrytt
Groom @bigggboyega
Photography @dextersstudios
Coordinator @2411eventsng
Makeup @__olakiitan
@adams_felicity & @ceo_le_palme_cargo
Photography: @c3picturesweddings
MUA @slenzypro_mua
Bride’s Outfit @houseoftobee
Groom’s Outfit @dowslakers
Photography @portraitsbyemem
Hair: @hairssence
Makeup @mobola_glams @pinkperfection_accessories
@kingofevents
Dress @the_maam
Kids!
Asooke @sisi_onigele1
Set Designed and Photography @modu27photography
Ankara Fabric @ankarahqfabrics
Hair @hairssencekids
Photocredit @elhammustapha
Mum : @bukirash
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography