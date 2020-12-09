AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 364

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Makeup: @tennycoco
Outfit @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Asooke fabric @molbaks_alasooke
Lace fabric @bryrubyfabrics
Accessories @wowaccessorries
Gele @adufegele

Bella: @shadebonnie
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @olawande_mua
Gele: @dbellezza_gele

#AsoEbiBella @lillyafe Dress: @khavhia_woman
Makeup : @maq_jose
Photography : @photokulture

Bella @krishianaa
Dress @krishclothing_

#Asoebibella @nancyisimeofficial Styled By: @medlinboss
Aseobi designed by: @xtrabrideslagos

Fabric and asooke @Asoebi_geek
Tailored / styled by @tabsatelier 
Makeup @oshewabeauty 
Clutch/jewelry @pinkperfection_accessories
Gele @gele_by_segunlagos
Photography @raremagic_gallery

@svelte_ Dress: @sheyeoladejo.inhouse

Dress: @elanfashion_ng

#AsoEbiBella @msowobu
Dress @tinakatelier

@mz_nicolle Dress by @leendah_daarzle @leemagnifiquebrand

#AsoEbiBella @midesmart

Bella: @kennypee__
Dress: @dammysup001

#AsoEbiBella @pinkyleecious_
Dress: @fallforfashion_fff

#Asoebibella @jais__apparels

#Asoebibella @ruddiyeh

#Asoebibella @oluwajennifer
Dress @prudential_styling

Would you rock a black dress for your wedding reception? 🖤🖤 #AsoEbiBella @michelledede Dress @thestudiobysbyoume
Styled by @s.b.youme
Muartistry @ronaldthe7th
Photography @geosephetim

#AsoEbiBella @kikiosinbajo Outfit: @styletemple

#Asoebibella Styling- @s.b.youme for @thestudiobysbyoume
Photo- @boboiso for @ovia_reflex studios
Make up- @radiezbyeve

@jackieappiah
Styling @bveystyling
Fabric @Snowfabrics
Designer @megmorrisondesigns
Makeup @h.o_beautybar
Hair Styling @ani_nessa
Shot @chocolate_shot_it
Accessories @sparkles_jewellerygh

@mya_jesus
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup 💄 @tennycoco
Photography @officialphotofreak

#AsoEbiBella @seyibella
Outfit: @t16worldoffashion
MUA: @ronaldthe7th
Hair: @hairhaven_luxury
Hair Stylist: @adefunkeee
Earrings: @brideandmaidsfactory
Ileke : @tavinbeads

#Asoebibella @demilade__arewa

#Asoebibella @lindaosifo Dress: @suemanuell
Makeup : @adalinebeauty
Hairstylist: @daves_classik

#Asoebibella @esther_biade

@lauraikeji Dress: @mayrushonline

#Asoebibella @giftedonye
Dress @vronsdesigns

Bride @favrytt
Groom @bigggboyega
Photography @dextersstudios
Coordinator @2411eventsng
Makeup @__olakiitan

@adams_felicity & @ceo_le_palme_cargo
Photography: @c3picturesweddings
MUA @slenzypro_mua
Bride’s Outfit @houseoftobee
Groom’s Outfit @dowslakers

Photography @portraitsbyemem
Hair: @hairssence
Makeup @mobola_glams @pinkperfection_accessories
  @kingofevents
Dress @the_maam

Kids!

Asooke @sisi_onigele1

Set Designed and Photography @modu27photography
Ankara Fabric @ankarahqfabrics
Hair @hairssencekids

Photocredit @elhammustapha

Mum : @bukirash
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

