Connect with us

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Can't Get Enough of This Week | Edition 52

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Duckie Thot, Chioma Ikokwu, Dénola Grey & More

Style

Is The Future of Nigeria's Textile Industry Online?

Style

Trish O Couture released this New Collection for Glamorous Holiday Parties!

Style Sweet Spot

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu are One Stylish Couple 😍

Style

MAJOR: Nike has Offered Drake his Own Sub-Label "NOCTA"

Inspired Style

Stephen Tayo & Ola Ebiti make British Fashion Awards' "New Wave: Creatives" 2020 List

Style

Michael B. Jordan & Family shine in the New Coach Holiday Campaign!

Movies & TV Style

Lydia Forson Dazzles on the Cover of Schick Magazine’s Latest Issue

Style

It's all About Pearly Whites this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 124

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Can’t Get Enough of This Week | Edition 52

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favorite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

@nadia__chanel
@prissysavvy
@james_st_louis
@diiadem
@s4de_u
@she.nobu
@tgjonah
@olarslim
@kiitana
@ijeomakola
If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!
Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: Joan Learned About the Things that Matter in 2020

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Hypertension

Lee Ada’Eze: No Be by Twitter, People Need to Go Out & Vote!

#BN2020Epilogues: The Death of E’s Fiancé Broke Her in 2020

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?
Advertisement
css.php