A Burundian-Nigerian Love Story! Nadia & King Found Love at the University

One beautiful day after class, King saw Nadia, and it was love at first sight. Even though they didn’t get a chance to talk at that moment, love presented another chance for them to meet that same day.

This time, King didn’t take any chances and chose to shoot his shot tactically. You’ve got to keep reading to see how he did it! As they gear up for their big day, the Burundian-Nigerian lovebirds are serving a piping hot dose of romance with their pre-wedding shoot in Zanzibar. Each frame is a display of their sweet love and we can’t get enough. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, King:

This girl walks so slowly! That was my first impression of Nadia. It was the Fall semester of 2017, at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell Campus. We had both just come out of class and were at the streetlights waiting for the walk sign to turn on (among many other students). I was on the left side of the street, while Nadia was on the right. I looked to my right, and that was when I first saw her. Absolutely mesmerized! When the walk sign came on, I walked and hoped Nadia would cross and walk towards me. Even though she did, she walked super slow. So, I kept checking behind me to see if she was getting closer. “Ah, this girl walks so slow”, I thought, as I kept getting farther. I had an appointment to get to, so I could not wait for Nadia to catch up, even though I was praying she would walk faster. Unfortunately, she kept moving like a turtle and I had to leave her behind.

Later that day, I saw Nadia again in the Fox dining hall. I was sitting with a few friends, a couple of tables away. It was Nadia’s first week in university and she was sitting alone enjoying her lunch. I continued to watch her while she ate her lunch, clueless that her future husband was watching. When Nadia was done with her lunch, she stood up, grabbed her stuff, and got ready to head to campus. As she walked to drop off her dishes, a girl walked up to her. It was Didie. Didie was one of the girls sitting at my table, and I sent her to call Nadia over. “Hey, would you like to come sit with us for a bit?”, she said to Nadia. Excitingly, Nadia agreed and headed over to the table. At the table was I and one of Didie’s friends. Nadia greeted everyone, and that was the first time she set eyes on me. Everyone did quick introductions and the conversations flowed.

I was super welcoming. I was in my 3rd year, studying Mechanical Engineering. Nadia was impressed of course, but not in a romantic way. She was not checking me out at all, until I stood up to go grab something in the dining hall. Nadia was so impressed with my height and thought I was absolutely handsome! However, Nadia had to quickly discard the idea, because there was no way an upperclassman would go for a freshman, she thought. I definitely gave big brother vibes.

After lunch, I invited Nadia to an African Students meeting where I was an E-Board member, and she attended later that day. I was a bit late to the meeting and when I arrived, Nadia was already there excited to see me. Her face brightened up, smiling from ear to ear, as I walked into the meeting. Of course, I noticed. After the meeting, we exchanged Snapchats. After a night of chatting, I offered Nadia a campus tour for the next day, and she agreed. We met up at University Crossing, and the rest is history!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @nadiauwasee

Groom-to-be: @jagaban_ng

Videography: @sunchewedds

Photography: @ebrovisuals

Dresses: @mobettostyles_wedding

Agbada: @oyiz_asooke

Hair: @wigs_by_vecy