From Primary School to the Aisle! Teni and Seyi Were Meant to Be

From Primary School to the Aisle! Teni and Seyi Were Meant to Be

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Have you ever wondered if you’ve met your soulmate before without knowing? Perhaps through a serendipitous encounter that eventually makes sense in hindsight.

Teni and Seyi’s sweet story is a testament to the fact that love is intentional with its plans. It positions people in the right place at the right time, guiding them towards each other in ways they might not expect. The sweethearts went from being classmates in primary school to lovers. As they take a beautiful step toward forever, we get to catch a glimpse of their timeless love through their vintage-themed pre-wedding shoot. Each frame exudes warmth and beauty… you certainly want to take it all in as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the couple, Seyi and Teni:

We met at the age of 7 in Grange Primary School and the rest was history. To be more specific, we lost contact after Seyi relocated around the age of 10 but fortuitously reconnected again in 2013 over social media – a classic case of sliding into the DMs on Seyi’s part, the perfect cyber gentleman. 😊 Ironically, Seyi had no idea we had met before at the time but a Grange alumni class photo quickly cleared that up – a happy reunion indeed.

We quickly became best friends and even though our careers pulled us in different directions and countries, our shared love for culture, art and food kept our paths inextricably intertwined over the years until we decided to be apart no more and tied the knot in the Spring months of 2024 – the origins of ST Baks. With God at our foundation, we remain entirely committed and deeply devoted to each other with a focus on growing together and enjoying as many moments as we can together. Forever and always St Baks.

 

Credits

Photography @bedgepictures
Hair @tea.styles
Makeup @mosewabeauty_
Gele @taiwostouch
Planner @atinudahconcepts

Related Topics:
