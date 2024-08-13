Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Photos that Perfectly Capture the Bond Between the Mbadiwe Twins

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Nelita & Wanni x Handi Secure Safety While the Rest Face Eviction This Week

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: New Week Unfolds with Nelita in Charge & Wanni x Handi as Custodians

BN TV Living Scoop

Watch the Teaser for Chude Jideonwo’s New Docu-Series "Daniel vs Ekweremadu - The Battle Over One Man’s Kidney"

Scoop Sweet Spot

FIBA Names Rena Wakama Olympics Best Female Basketball Coach

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ndi Nne Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 9 | Watch the Highlights

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Faith Kipyegon Sets Record with Three Consecutive Olympic 1500m Gold Medals

Beauty News Scoop

Miss Universe Nigeria Extends Invitation to Chidimma Adetshina After Her Withdrawal from Miss South Africa

BN TV Scoop

Life After #BBNaija: Watch Toyosi & Damilola Reflect on Their Big Brother Experience and What’s Next

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meet Elizabeth Anyanacho: The Only Nigerian Taekwondo Athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Photos that Perfectly Capture the Bond Between the Mbadiwe Twins

Avatar photo

Published

43 mins ago

 on

It’s not uncommon for identical twins to share a bond so strong that it shapes their entire lives, from childhood through adulthood. They often wear matching outfits, sport the same hairstyles, and even pursue similar passions. In the Big Brother house, we’ve seen this dynamic play out with the Wanni x Handi twins, who are both DJs and performers. Similarly, the Mbadiwe Twins, Ocee and Ozee, are both entertainers and legal professionals, making their mark on the show this season.

The Mbadiwe Twins have a remarkable journey together, highlighted by earning their master’s degrees, a milestone they say cemented their brotherhood. Their bond extends into business ventures as well, making them a formidable duo both inside and outside the Big Brother house.

Sons of the well-known businessman and Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, and grandsons of the Nigerian First Republic nationalist and statesman, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Ocee and Ozee are not just legal experts but also successful entrepreneurs and entertainers.

Since the “No Loose Guard” season of Big Brother Naija kicked off, they’ve enjoyed a solid run, including being the first to win the Head of House title and securing immunity from eviction in the second week. Recently, Ocee shared the heartwarming news of his engagement and that he and his fiancee are expecting a baby.

Check out these 10 photos that perfectly capture the bond between the Mbadiwe Twins and their shared journey:

When they earned their law degrees

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

Named among the 100 Iconic African Leaders by New Africa Magazine

Walking the runway at South Africa Fashion Week in 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ozumba Mbadiwe (@ozeembadiwe)

Gracing magazine covers 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

Showcasing their impeccable style in suits

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

Watch them on the Ndani TGIF show

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians Are The Real Turning Point Generation

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams Celebrates Mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate
css.php