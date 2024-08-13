Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Photos that Perfectly Capture the Bond Between the Mbadiwe Twins

It’s not uncommon for identical twins to share a bond so strong that it shapes their entire lives, from childhood through adulthood. They often wear matching outfits, sport the same hairstyles, and even pursue similar passions. In the Big Brother house, we’ve seen this dynamic play out with the Wanni x Handi twins, who are both DJs and performers. Similarly, the Mbadiwe Twins, Ocee and Ozee, are both entertainers and legal professionals, making their mark on the show this season.

The Mbadiwe Twins have a remarkable journey together, highlighted by earning their master’s degrees, a milestone they say cemented their brotherhood. Their bond extends into business ventures as well, making them a formidable duo both inside and outside the Big Brother house.

Sons of the well-known businessman and Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, and grandsons of the Nigerian First Republic nationalist and statesman, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Ocee and Ozee are not just legal experts but also successful entrepreneurs and entertainers.

Since the “No Loose Guard” season of Big Brother Naija kicked off, they’ve enjoyed a solid run, including being the first to win the Head of House title and securing immunity from eviction in the second week. Recently, Ocee shared the heartwarming news of his engagement and that he and his fiancee are expecting a baby.

Check out these 10 photos that perfectly capture the bond between the Mbadiwe Twins and their shared journey:

When they earned their law degrees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

Named among the 100 Iconic African Leaders by New Africa Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oseloka Holiday Mbadiwe (@oceembadiwe)

Walking the runway at South Africa Fashion Week in 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozumba Mbadiwe (@ozeembadiwe)

Gracing magazine covers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

Showcasing their impeccable style in suits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oseloka Holiday Mbadiwe (@oceembadiwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MbadiweTwins (@mbadiwetwins)

Watch them on the Ndani TGIF show