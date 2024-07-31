Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set

Have you met the housemates of the current Big Brother “No Loose Guard” season? They are already settling in and getting to know each other as they prepare for the challenges Big Brother has in store for them. On their first night, Big Brother assigned them a task to search through a dirty pool of bottles to find the one containing the custodian badge, and Nne of the pair Ndi Nne won the challenge.

This year’s BBNaija housemates come in pairs, a surprising twist added to the show. Many of the housemates had intriguing lives before entering Big Brother’s house. They come from various backgrounds, including media, music, business, entertainment, and the corporate world, making their pre-BBNaija lives particularly interesting.

One pair is Wanni x Handi, twins who are DJs and performers. Before fully committing to DJing, Wanni and Handi dabbled in TV presenting, acting, and digital marketing. Their passion for music, nurtured since childhood, eventually led them to pursue careers as DJs. Since 2021, the duo has performed nationwide, delivering high-energy sets and choreography to their audiences.

Check out some of their interesting performances below: Obi’s House View this post on Instagram A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

In Ghana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

In Tanzania

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Moremi Hall in Unilag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Femme Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

At Miskay Fashion brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Spotify’s “African Heat”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Ibadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

At Activity Fest