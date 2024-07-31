Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set

BN TV Relationships

Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan Become First Black Couple to Win Love Island

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shines in "Commas" Live Performance at Vevo Studio

BN TV Career Comedy

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom: Josh2Funny Shares His Story on "With Chude"

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

Twin Fashion Flames: Check Out the Hottest Looks from BBNaija S9 Launch

BN TV Music

Kcee Drops Upbeat Music Video for "Obalende"

BN TV Music

Watch Seyi Vibez Live the Good Life in "Santorini" Video

BN TV Cuisine

Ify's Kitchen Reveals the Secret to Perfect & Delicious Ewa Agoyin

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey Invites Listeners to Open Their Hearts in "Someone's At The Door"

BN TV Culture Events Scoop

See How #TeamNigeria Showed Up at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

BN TV

Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Have you met the housemates of the current Big Brother “No Loose Guard” season? They are already settling in and getting to know each other as they prepare for the challenges Big Brother has in store for them. On their first night, Big Brother assigned them a task to search through a dirty pool of bottles to find the one containing the custodian badge, and Nne of the pair Ndi Nne won the challenge.

This year’s BBNaija housemates come in pairs, a surprising twist added to the show. Many of the housemates had intriguing lives before entering Big Brother’s house. They come from various backgrounds, including media, music, business, entertainment, and the corporate world, making their pre-BBNaija lives particularly interesting.

One pair is Wanni x Handi, twins who are DJs and performers. Before fully committing to DJing, Wanni and Handi dabbled in TV presenting, acting, and digital marketing. Their passion for music, nurtured since childhood, eventually led them to pursue careers as DJs. Since 2021, the duo has performed nationwide, delivering high-energy sets and choreography to their audiences.

Check out some of their interesting performances below:

Obi’s House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

In Ghana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

In Tanzania

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Moremi Hall in Unilag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Femme Fest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

At Miskay Fashion brunch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Spotify’s “African Heat”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WanniXHandi (@wannixhandi)

At Ibadan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

At Activity Fest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work and Life in Dubai”

Smart Emmanuel: How to Navigate Distractions in the Digital Age

Mfonobong Inyang: David’s Divine Leadership versus Saul’s Ceremonial Rule

Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Being Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Changed Debby Ojay’s Life. Read About it in This ‘Doing Life With…’
css.php