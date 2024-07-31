BN TV
Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set
Have you met the housemates of the current Big Brother “No Loose Guard” season? They are already settling in and getting to know each other as they prepare for the challenges Big Brother has in store for them. On their first night, Big Brother assigned them a task to search through a dirty pool of bottles to find the one containing the custodian badge, and Nne of the pair Ndi Nne won the challenge.
This year’s BBNaija housemates come in pairs, a surprising twist added to the show. Many of the housemates had intriguing lives before entering Big Brother’s house. They come from various backgrounds, including media, music, business, entertainment, and the corporate world, making their pre-BBNaija lives particularly interesting.
Check out some of their interesting performances below:
Obi’s House
In Ghana
In Tanzania
At Moremi Hall in Unilag
At Femme Fest
At Miskay Fashion brunch
At Spotify’s “African Heat”
At Ibadan
At Activity Fest
