Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan Become First Black Couple to Win Love Island

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan have made history as the first black couple to win Love Island. On Monday, July 29th, the couple were crowned winners of the eleventh season of the popular British reality TV dating show. Mimii and Josh beat Welsh couple Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, who finished as runners-up. Fellow islanders Matilda Draper and Sean Stone came third on the show, while Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya placed fourth.

Host Maya Jama announced that the couple had received the highest percentage of the public vote, winning the £50,000 cash prize. The couple captured the hearts of the nation with their genuine connection and undeniable chemistry. Mimii, a 24-year-old mental health nurse and actress, and Josh, a 29-year-old Nigerian-British footballer and model, have become household names overnight.

Upon being announced as winners, Mimii broke down in tears, expressing her gratitude: “Thank you, everyone, we love you.”

Mimii praised Josh for being “attentive, kind, gentle, and loving,” adding, “Thank you for showing me the qualities that I thought were unrealistic in this day and age.”

In a chat with Indiyah Polack, Josh shared his plans after the show, expressing his excitement about spending more time with Mimii away from the cameras and meeting her family and friends.

