Yewande Biala’s Closet Is filled with Endless Style Inspiration for your Week

British-Nigerian TV personality Yewande Biala rose to fame in 2019 when she starred as a contestant in the popular British reality tv show, Love Island. The Scientist turned Author pulls all the stops when it comes to expressing her personal style.

From show-stopping power suits to daring cuts that show off her gym-honed bod, when it comes to fashion, Yewande Biala is the gift that keeps on giving.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your week, we’re bringing you amazing style inspiration, straight from the stables of Yewande Biala.

Monday:

What better way to say you’re ready for the week than an edgy power-suit? When you look the part, you feel the part. Don a stylish power-suit that makes you feel as bold and in control as you look!.

Tuesday:

A healthy mind in a healthy body. Your activewear can be cute and stylish like this blue set on Yewande. It’ll add that extra motivation you need for those park runs and sweat sessions.

Wednesday:

Over-the-knee boots always add that extra oomph you need to knock your outfit out of the park. They already make a bold statement so feel free to pair them with cute shorts, or even a matching tee.

Thursday:

When the workweek is coming to a close, it’s officially time to bring out your sweats. Keyword: Comfort. SweatSets can be styled up or down, and they’re comfortable enough to run errands in.

Friday:

The weekend is finally here! Dazzle your friends in a corset and midi skirt combo like this one, extra points if it’s satin! Don’t forget to tag us in your glamourous pictures on the gram #bellastylista!.

Saturday:

Orange is the new black!. A colorful set styled with sneakers will not only liven your mood, but it’ll also liven up everything else around you. If your closet needs a pick-me-up, try adding a few pieces of this fully gorgeous hue.

Sunday

Channel your hyper-feminine side in a sequined skirt and get ready for double-takes and compliments. We love how Yewande styles her skirt with a white blouse and silver mules. The entire ensemble looks fresh and crisp, complete with nude makeup and white toes to match.